Gov. Mike DeWine says Congress must act after train derailment

Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday that Congress must take action after a train derailed in East Palestine , leaving local and state officials to pick up the pieces and manage potential environmental impacts.

DeWine said the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio informed him that because of the Norfolk Southern train's classification, it could transport hazardous materials through Ohio without notifying state officials.

"Frankly, if this was true, and I'm told it's true, this is absurd," DeWine said during a news conference. "We need to look at this. Congress needs to take a look at how these things are handled. We should know when we have trains carrying hazardous material that are going through the state of Ohio."

About 50 train cars, 11 of which contained hazardous materials, derailed in a fiery wreck on Feb. 3 due to a mechanical issue with the rail car axle. The National Transportation Safety Board , which is investigating the incident, said investigators identified the car that caused the derailment and reviewed video showing an overheated wheel bearing on that car.

The board will issue a preliminary report in two weeks.

Five of the cars that derailed contained vinyl chloride, a colorless gas used to make hard plastic resin in products like credit cards and PVC pipes. Norfolk Southern Railroad executed a controlled release of the vinyl chloride to prevent an explosion, prompting DeWine and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro to order an evacuation of the area.

Four other chemicals leaked into the air, soil and water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency : butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and isobutylene.

Residents have since been allowed to return .

On Tuesday, DeWine said he talked to the CEO of Norfolk Southern and received promises that the railroad would stay in East Palestine until the situation is remediated. The governor pinned blame for the derailment solely on the company and said it's agreed to pay for the damage and clean-up.

"If they don't, we've got an attorney general that will file a lawsuit," DeWine said. "They're responsible for this. They did it. The impact on this community is huge − not just physical problem that might be caused, but the inconvenience, the terror."

How train derailment affected air, water

Ohio Department of Health director Bruce Vanderhoff said the air and water quality around East Palestine is generally safe, but private wells are in the process of being tested. Until those results are in, Vanderhoff encouraged residents with a private water supply to drink and use bottled water.

Private well testing is conducted only by request, and those who are interested can call 330-849-3919. State officials are urging everyone with private wells in the area to do so.

Some chemicals from the derailment showed up in creeks and streams around East Palestine, leading to the deaths of around 3,500 fish. Ohio Department of Natural Resources director Mary Mertz said they haven't seen an increase in fish deaths since the first couple of days after the incident, and there are no signs of non-aquatic life being harmed.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency detected low levels of butyl acrylate and ethylhexyl acrylate in waterways near the site on Feb. 10.

Officials are also tracking a plume of contaminants that's traveling slowly along the Ohio River. They expect treatment and the closing of water intakes to keep the chemicals out of local systems.

