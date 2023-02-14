16 arrested in Northampton with State Police assistance last weekend

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police made several arrests with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police last weekend.

Officers were called 351 times, made a total of 16 arrests, and investigated 16 additional incidents, four of which resulted in pending criminal charges over two days.

On the Saturday midnight shift, Northampton officers made seven arrests in two and a half hours with only five on patrol. Due to the high call volume, Massachusetts State Police offered their help to provide backup.

During one incident, Northampton Police and State Police were investigating a roadside OUI when a vehicle passed them on three rims with sparks flying. A Trooper was able to stop the car which resulted in an OUI Liquor arrest.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the following are some of the charges for the various arrests:

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Intoxicating Liquor (x4)

Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Drugs

Warrant Arrest (Probation Violation For Assault to Murder- issued out of Hampshire District Court)

Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class D Substance (x3)

Possession of a Class A Substance

Disorderly Conduct (x3)

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (x5)

Assault and Battery on a Family/ Household Member

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.