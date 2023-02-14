Open in App
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

High school state curling championships in Wausau this weekend

By Shereen Siewert,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JupTL_0kn5LSnV00
Photo courtesy of Wausau Curling Club

Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

The top high school curlers in Wisconsin will converge on Wausau this weekend (Feb. 17-18) for the state championships on the ice at the Wausau Curling Center.

The first draw is at 10 a.m. Friday with the championship boys’ and girls’ matches scheduled for 4:30 pm Saturday.

Coordinated by co-chairs Jim Wendling of Wausau West and Jim Shlimovitz of Portage, the competition is expected to draw teams from 15 different high schools.

Local schools participating include Wausau East, Wausau West and D.C. Everest. East and West will send two girls’ and one boys’ team to the competition. Everest will enter one girls’ and two boys’ teams.

Local teams have won the boys’ competition 19 times since the championships were first held in 1959, and the girls’ competition 12 times since it began in 1976.

Defending champions are Wausau West boys’ team, and the Poynette girls’ team.

In addition to the local teams, Pardeeville, Poynette, Marshfield, Medford, Stevens Point, Portage, Kimberly, Lodi, Neenah, Waupaca, Monona Grove and Appleton are expected to compete.

The Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side.

Comments / 0

