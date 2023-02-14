Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

South Park gives nod to St. Louis rapper in 26th season premiere

By Reggie Lee,

8 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A longtime animated sitcom recently gave spotlight to a local St. Louis rapper.

In its Feb. 8 premiere for its 26th season, South Park characters Kyle and Tolkien busted some moves to Big Boss Vette’s trending song and dance on TikTok, ‘Pretty Girls Walk.’ The episode was Valentine’s Day-themed and also had referenced other musicians.

Top Story: Mother of murdered 17-year-old calls on police to step up

Big Boss Vette, whose formal name is Diamond Alexxis Smith responded in a tweet over the weekend, sharing “My song is on the showwwww!!!”

The St. Louis native had previously gone viral on TikTok for her song ‘Snatched’ as well. Pitchfork named Big Boss Vette’s song ‘Heavy’ as the ‘must-hear rap song of the day’ back in January.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

