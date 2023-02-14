A second look at OL coach candidates for the Oregon Ducks

It was a week ago today that we put out our first list of potential offensive line coaching candidates for the Oregon Ducks, as Dan Lanning looks to replace Adrian Klemm, who recently left for a coaching position with the New England Patriots.

It’s time for an update.

While Lanning and his staff have been searching for a replacement, conducting several interviews over the past week, I am told that the hiring could come soon, likely before the end of the week. There have been a lot of names thrown at as potential suitors, but as we’ve seen with hires from Lanning in the past, there’s a good chance that the OL coach comes from relatively off the radar.

These are the names that I have been hearing are in contention and could be named as the next OL coach.

Eric Mateos — Baylor Bears OL Coach

Current Position: Assistant Coach/Offensive Line Coach for Baylor

Notable Career Stops

BYU Cougars OL Coach (2019-2020)

Texas State OL Coach (2017-2018)

LSU Tigers TE Coach (2016)

Arkansas Razorbacks Analyst (2013-2015)

Eric Mateos doesn't have a lot of connections going back to Oregon or Dan Lanning that I could find, but he is a proven OL coach that has had some great production over the years — Baylor had the No. 10 rushing attack in the nation in 2022 and was a semi-finalist for the Joe Moore Award as one of the best offensive lines in the country. Mateos also brings a strong recruiting presence from the state of Texas, where the Ducks have been making a big push as of late.

Sam Gregg — Southern Mississippi Offensive Coordinator

Current Position: Offensive Coordinator/OL Coach for Southern Mississippi

Notable Career Stops

Liberty Offensive Line Coach (2019-2021)

West Georgia Offensive Line Coach (2014-2018)

West Alabama Offensive Coordinator (2008-2013)

Sam Gregg has strong ties to the south from his several coaching stops over the past couple of decades, and he's a proven developer on the offensive line. Gregg led the offensive line for the Liberty during the Malik Willis era over the past three years, and as the offensive coordinator at West Georgia, helping the team reach four NCAA Division II playoff appearances.

Jim Michalczik — Oregon State Beavers OL Coach

Current Position: Offensive Line Coach for Oregon State Beavers

Notable Career Stops

Arizona Wildcats OL Coach (2013-2017)

California Golden Bears OL Coach (2011-2013)

Oakland Raiders OL Coach (2009-2010)

This is one of the most popular names that has been thrown around for the Ducks, but in my opinion one that seems the most unlikely. I do know that Michalczik's name was thrown out as one of the early candidates for Oregon, but beyond that, I don't know how much fire there is to the smoke. Michalczik has done great things with the Beavers' offensive line, and he could thrive with a bigger brand and better talent in Eugene. However, it may take a significant pay bump to get him to travel down the I-5 Coordinator and turn heel like that.

A'lique Terry — Minnesota Vikings Assistant DL Coach

Current Position: Assistant DL Coach for Minnesota Vikings

Notable Career Stops

Hawaii Warriors OL Coach (2021)

Oregon Ducks Graduate Assistant (OL) (2019-2020)

Learning that Terry is currently a defensive line coach may be surprising to some that he's on this list, but the current Minnesota Vikings assistant has strong ties to Oregon and has primarily worked on the OL in his career. Terry is a former graduate assistant in Eugene, where he worked with the OL on Mario Cristobal's staff. He has also spent time as the OL coach with the Hawaii Warriors.

Viane Talamaivoa — Northern Arizona OL Coach

OL Coach for Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Notable Career Stops

Offensive Analyst | Oregon Ducks (2022)

Graduate Assistant | USC Trojans (2019-2021)

Viante Talamaivoa just recently left Eugene this offseason to take over as the OL coach for Northern Arizona. There are reports out there that he has been interviewed by Dan Lanning to come back to Oregon as the OL coach, but I'm told that he is not among the top candidates to get the job.

