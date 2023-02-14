Open in App
FanNation Fastball

Chicago Cubs' 2023 Full Spring Training Schedule: How to Watch

By Jack Vita,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Avyok_0kn5JPw400

The Chicago Cubs will play their first spring training game Sat., Feb. 25, at the club's spring training home at Sloane Park in Mesa, Arizona. Here's a look at the Cubs' entire spring training schedule, featuring dates, game times and television networks.

Pitchers and catchers will be reporting to spring training later this week.

The Chicago Cubs will play their first spring training game Sat., Feb. 25, at the club's spring training home at Sloane Park in Mesa, Arizona.

Almost all of the Cubs' spring training games will be available for viewing. Marquee Sports Network will carry most of the club's spring training games. The Cubs' Feb. 26 and Mar. 11 games against the Los Angeles Dodgers will air on MLB Network.

34 of the Cubs' 36 spring training games will be broadcast on television. The Cubs will play an exhibition game against Team Canada Mar. 8, as Team Canada prepares for the World Baseball Classic.

Here's a look at the Cubs' entire spring training schedule, featuring dates, game times and television networks.

Not featured on the broadcast schedule are the following games (all times CT):

Feb. 27: @ Arizona Diamondbacks (2:10 p.m.) (SS)

Mar. 17: vs. Chicago White Sox (2:05 p.m.) (SS)

The Cubs had a very active offseason, in which they signed free agents Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Tucker Barnhart, Eric Hosmer, Trey Mancini, Brad Boxberger and Michael Fulmer. The club is coming off a 74-win season and has not finished above .500 in a full, 162-game season since 2019.

The Cubs last made the playoffs in 2020, when they were swept at home in the National League Wild Card Series by the Miami Marlins.

The Cubs will open the regular season at home, hosting the Milwaukee Brewers Thurs., Mar. 30.

Here's a look at the Cubs' 2023 regular season schedule.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

