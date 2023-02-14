Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis’ split caused ex-nanny ‘extreme anxiety’: lawsuit

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis’ former nanny — who previously made bombshell claims about the former couple — has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against them.

Ericka Genaro claims in the lawsuit, which was obtained by Page Six, that Sudeikis fired her after she requested to take a three-day “stress leave,” which would have involved “radio silence.”

Genaro claims she suffered increased stress and anxiety after the “Don’t Worry Darling” director moved out of the home that she shared with Sudeikis and their kids because it meant her role in the children’s lives “increased exponentially,” the documents state.

“The pressure of [Genaro] not only being the primary caretaker of the children, but also filling in Wilde’s absence for the children, became debilitating,” the documents state.

Genaro, who began working for the pair in 2018, also claims that her stress and anxiety caused by Sudeikis and Wilde’s breakup became “close to unbearable” and it only worsened after news of the split hit the media. As a result, the trio entered group therapy after she realized she had developed a “trauma bond” with the “Hall Pass” star.

Genaro is suing for punitive damages, attorney’s fees and cost of the lawsuit.

The “Ted Lasso” star and “House” alum blasted their former nanny in a joint statement after she went to the Daily Mail with her version of events.

“As parents, it is incredibly upsetting to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make such false and scurrilous accusations about us publicly,” the duo said. “Her now 18-month-long campaign of harassing us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues, has reached its unfortunate apex.

“We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she will now choose to leave our family alone.”

A source close to the former couple also tells Page Six that Genaro “has developed a pattern to try and score both fame and money … and this is just another avenue she’s trying in order to get paid.”

In her multi-part interview, Genaro claimed that Wilde, 38, wanted her now-ex-boyfriend Harry Styles to believe she and Sudeikis, 47, were over before they had actually broken up. She also claimed the former One Direction crooner had a fling with co-star Florence Pugh before he ultimately got together with Wilde.

Now, Genaro tells Page Six exclusively that she helped the kids heal from their “abandonment” issues that stemmed from their mother leaving them.

“I would love to say goodbye to the kids,” Gennaro tells us of what she’s hoping to get out of her lawsuit. “They felt so much abandonment from Olivia when she left.”

Genaro credits Sudeikis for being physically present but noted he was “checked out” once his longtime love abandoned him.

“Everything was great until Olivia left the family, and then just everything exploded,” she says. “He told me I was part of his chosen family.”

The former nanny, who now says she’s unable to get a job taking care of children because Sudeikis and Wilde have refused to provide a reference, said she’s been very “depressed” and is in therapy twice a week.

“They’re not trustworthy because they told me how important I was to the family, and then for them to act like it didn’t happen,” Genaro says. “I just wish they would acknowledge what they did.

“That’s all I ever wanted from them.”