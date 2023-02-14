Joy Behar’s Exposed Bra Sends ‘The View’ Into Hysterics: “She Almost Put My Eye Out”

Joy Behar had a little bit of a wardrobe malfunction during a commercial break on this morning’s episode of The View, sending Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the Hot Topics table into hysterics as a result.

While cameras missed the moment Behar’s undergarments became exposed to the live audience, Goldberg took the opportunity to fill in everyone at home on what happened while the cameras weren’t rolling.

“The biggest surprise happened to us seconds ago when Joy’s bra started making all kinds of eyes at people at the table,” she said through laughter. “I mean it was like an earthquake and suddenly the bra was like, ‘Helllooo.’ It was something else.”

Behar, who was adjusting her top, then said, “That was my special gift to all the old people out there on Valentine’s Day. All the old guys,” to which Sara Haines added, “And the lesbians.”

Meanwhile, Goldberg joked, “Well she almost put my eye out from where I was sitting,” as she attempted to control her laughter so she could read off a Hot Topics segment about the mysterious floating objects that have been appearing across the country.

“A whole lot of people are speculating about what’s been hovering,” she began, before getting in one last dig at her co-host. “It’s her breasts!”

With Behar quipping that it’s “just the left one,” Goldberg continued to poke fun at the incident.

“After the U.S. military shot down four objects in eight days. So that’s mine,” she said referencing her own ladies. “And yours.”

While the rest of the panel broke out into laughter, Goldberg had a hard time pulling it together to read off the rest of the headline. Eventually, through giggles, she told the table, “Stop it, y’all,” giving just enough time for her to introduce a clip that segued into the rest of the segment.

The View airs on weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.