PHOTOS: Winter storm moves through New Mexico leaving snow
By Auriella Ortiz,
8 days ago
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm moved through New Mexico which caused some difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning. Roads were covered in ice and snow.
The storm will exit New Mexico to Texas by mid-morning , bringing the snow with it. Much of the state will stay dry Tuesday, especially in eastern New Mexico. However, the next storm is quickly spinning towards New Mexico, and it will start bringing snow to the northern mountains and northwest New Mexico by around midday Tuesday. Snow will come down in those areas through Wednesday.
