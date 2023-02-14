Open in App
Texas State
PHOTOS: Winter storm moves through New Mexico leaving snow

By Auriella Ortiz,

8 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another storm moved through New Mexico which caused some difficult driving conditions Tuesday morning. Roads were covered in ice and snow.

The storm will exit New Mexico to Texas by mid-morning , bringing the snow with it. Much of the state will stay dry Tuesday, especially in eastern New Mexico. However, the next storm is quickly spinning towards New Mexico, and it will start bringing snow to the northern mountains and northwest New Mexico by around midday Tuesday. Snow will come down in those areas through Wednesday.

Weather Information

View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them to KRQE Report It!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHovT_0kn5H0Go00
Overlook of Lamy, NM on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Hayley Vega)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGUPP_0kn5H0Go00
A child sledding in Tijera, NM on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Kimberly Jaramillo)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUykE_0kn5H0Go00
Snow-covered trees and a car in Pecos, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Brenda Ortiz-Varela)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1597yK_0kn5H0Go00
Children playing on a snow-covered trampoline in Aztec, NM on Feb. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Lori Barber)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j4k1a_0kn5H0Go00
Snowy neighborhood in Roy, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Diane Covarrubias)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbf9k_0kn5H0Go00
A wintery morning in Aztec, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Karen Davis)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b2nr6_0kn5H0Go00
Small snow hills in Edgewood, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Brittny Orona)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18zzlP_0kn5H0Go00
A bunny peaking out of the snow in Edgewood, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023. (Courtesy: Jennifer Rivera)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15rx9a_0kn5H0Go00
Snowy outlook in Edgewood, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Brittny Orona)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkgNw_0kn5H0Go00
Moonlight snow in Albuquerque, N.M. on Feb. 14, 2023 (Courtesy: Auriella Ortiz | KRQE Social Media Producer)
