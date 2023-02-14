Open in App
WRBL News 3

EPA details plans for $27 billion in Inflation Reduction Act climate funds

By Rachel Frazin,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UC1x8_0kn5DFqy00

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday detailed how it plans to spend $27 billion in climate funding provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Biden administration explained that it will split the fund up into two programs.

EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide

A total of $20 billion in grants will go to nonprofits that collaborate with local financial institutions including green banks, credit unions or housing finance agencies. That money will go toward projects that cut pollution and energy costs, according to the announcement.

The other $7 billion will go to states, tribes, municipalities and nonprofits to deploy rooftop or community solar energy in disadvantaged communities, the administration said.

The new details from the EPA come as Republicans appear to have targeted the funds in their proposal to limit spending amid an ongoing battle over the debt limit.

A press release from House Budget Committee Republicans proposed cutting “wasteful EPA programs,” including what they described as “$27 billion for the EPA with no specific programmatic purpose.”

However, Democrats touted the program as important for bringing renewable energy to communities.

Republican senators pushing to overturn EPA heavy-duty truck emissions rule

“A giant leap forward for bringing clean energy to communities who are too often left behind, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund is one of the concrete actions taken as a direct result of the Inflation Reduction Act to make access to reliable and clean solar power easier for millions of Americans,” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Investigation underway near Lake Bottom Park
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Spencer Greenwave Boys Basketball advances in GHSA 2A State Tournament
Spencer, IA4 hours ago
Near-record temperatures along with a few spotty showers
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Eufaula Boys and Girls Basketball fall in Elite 8
Eufaula, AL3 hours ago
Opelika Police searching for missing man last seen on Feb. 16
Opelika, AL2 days ago
Person sleeping in car with large sword & handgun arrested in Michigan
Owosso, MI1 day ago
Rosalynn Carter Butterfly Trail: ‘A series of gardens designed to attract and protect the beautiful monarch butterfly’
Plains, GA10 hours ago
Columbus police search for missing woman reported to have suicidal ideations
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Feeling more like spring as the week ends
Columbus, GA10 hours ago
Shooting death investigation underway on Village Way in South Columbus
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Amber Alert Canceled: 3-month-old boy found safe, 13-year-old girl arrested for stealing car with boy inside
Macon, GA2 days ago
“One pill can kill” APD arrest LaGrange man on drug-trafficking; possession charges following victim overdose
Auburn, AL1 day ago
Phenix City: ‘Death Investigation Training Course’ being held for coroners, law enforcement
Phenix City, AL2 days ago
Columbus non-profit CEO Cathy Williams elected to the Georgia DOT Board
Columbus, GA1 day ago
Victims identified in deadly shooting at Motel 6 on Victory Drive
Columbus, GA4 days ago
SC woman attempted to have 6 pounds of cocaine delivered to her home
Kershaw, SC2 days ago
Warming trend plus showers ahead this week
Columbus, GA3 days ago
Children’s of Alabama pediatric heart division helping save lives in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Cat survives 14-month journey to Las Vegas from Alabama
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy