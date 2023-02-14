Kitchen fire leads to closure of Jackson restaurant

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A popular restaurant in the Belhaven community will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen due to a fire Tuesday morning.

According to JFD, the fire happened in the kitchen area after some oil spilled.

Patients and staff inside of the Belhaven Medical Office Building were evacuated due to the fire. A spokesperson for the building says the medical office has been reopened.

“We are aware of the small grease fire that occurred in the kitchen of the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen located in the Belhaven Medical Office Building. Our patients and staff were safely evacuated from the medical office building as a precaution. The Manship fire has been contained, and our medical office building has reopened,” said Kimberly Alexander at BMHCC Corporate Office.

Manship leaders said an update on their re-opening will be provided through their social media.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.