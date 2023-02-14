Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Kitchen fire leads to closure of Jackson restaurant

By Biancca Ball,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zBvKP_0kn5Cdap00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A popular restaurant in the Belhaven community will be closed until further notice due to a fire.

The Jackson Fire Department (JFD) responded to the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen due to a fire Tuesday morning.

Milwaukee Tool to close operations in Clinton

According to JFD, the fire happened in the kitchen area after some oil spilled.

Patients and staff inside of the Belhaven Medical Office Building were evacuated due to the fire. A spokesperson for the building says the medical office has been reopened.

“We are aware of the small grease fire that occurred in the kitchen of the Manship Wood Fired Kitchen located in the Belhaven Medical Office Building. Our patients and staff were safely evacuated from the medical office building as a precaution. The Manship fire has been contained, and our medical office building has reopened,” said Kimberly Alexander at BMHCC Corporate Office.

Manship leaders said an update on their re-opening will be provided through their social media.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jackson, MS newsLocal Jackson, MS
Pedestrian hit, killed on I-20 in Jackson
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
U.S. 49 South Frontage Road to close for drainage work
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Police investigation blocks traffic on I-20 near Ellis Avenue
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Keath Killebrew Memorial Rodeo to take place in July
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
Jackson encourages neighbors to take part in clean up campaign
Jackson, MS13 hours ago
Close to 4,000 potholes patched in Hinds County in one month
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Ridgeland Wingstop employee, customer arrested after fight at restaurant
Ridgeland, MS1 day ago
One killed, one injured in shooting on Savanna Street
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Endangered Child Alert issued for 4-year-old Jackson boy
Jackson, MS11 hours ago
New water bill program coming to Jackson
Jackson, MS15 hours ago
Jackson police investigate after body found on side of interstate
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
More than 800 Utica customers under boil water notice
Utica, MS1 day ago
Little Tokyo to open in old Barrelhouse location
Jackson, MS2 days ago
One arrested after bomb threat at Vicksburg Walmart
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
JPD investigating crime scene on Clinton Circle in West Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
After nearly 95 years, beloved small town Mississippi department store sells building, hopes to relocate
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Viking Cruise Lines to pay for waterfront upgrade
Vicksburg, MS16 hours ago
Road by Bassfield Apartments not in city limits, mayor says
Bassfield, MS2 days ago
Accused Mississippi mass shooter charged with capital murder
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Man sentenced for double homicide outside Canton McDonald’s
Canton, MS1 day ago
Four-Wheelers in the Woods, a Suspicious Person, and a Missing Mailbox in Leake
Carthage, MS1 day ago
William “Polo” Edwards makes court appearance
Clinton, MS1 day ago
Grandmother killed when shots fired during domestic dispute, JPD says
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Vicksburg man sentenced to 40 years for 2020 homicide
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Teens arrested for murder, violent crimes in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Yazoo County judge wants bigger juvenile detention center
Yazoo City, MS3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy