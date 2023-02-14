Open in App
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County Legislature compiles laws and legislation into one website

By Michael Mahar,

8 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany County Legislature will move local laws and other specific legislative items governing the County to one online location. The Albany County Legislature unanimously adopted the County Code after trying to compile legislation from 1967 into one easy-to-find database.

“This has been a collaborative effort that started several years ago among the legislative staff and the County clerk,” said Legislature Chairman Andrew Joyce. “To finally have a County Code is a great accomplishment and another example of the Legislature’s effort to modernize government and make it accessible to the people.”

“The Democratic Majority is proud to advance modernization of the operation of and public access to the Albany County Legislature,” said Majority Leader Dennis Feeney. “This local law will create a County Code to provide a single place to locate legislation that affects the communities, businesses, environment, and everyday lives of County residents. We look forward to continuing to advance this progress to ensure that the Legislature is transparent for the people it serves.”

