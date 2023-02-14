Mike Bobo to be UGA’s next offensive coordinator

ATHENS, Ga. (UGA Sports Communications) – Mike Bobo has accepted the role of offensive coordinator for Georgia’s football program for the second time in his career after offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Todd Monken accepted a similar spot with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Monken finishes a three-year stint that saw the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships thanks to an offense that scored 38.6 points per game in 2021 and one that averaged 41.1 this past season.

“We are extremely thankful and appreciative of the three years Todd and his wife, Terri, have spent with our UGA family,” said Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart. “We wish them the best as he moves on to the Ravens organization.”

“I am excited to name Mike Bobo our next Offensive Coordinator. Mike has a decade of experience as a successful SEC play-caller and over 20 years spent at UGA, both as a player and coach. Mike was an excellent addition to our staff last year as an analyst, and we are looking forward to his expanded leadership on the offensive side of the ball.”

Bobo, a native of Thomasville, Ga., who played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1994-97, had served in the role as a quality control analyst for the Georgia offense since January 2022. He also had a 14-year stint with the Bulldogs from 2001-14 under Mark Richt as quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator.

A veteran coach in the Southeastern Conference, Bobo spent the 2021 season as offensive coordinator at Auburn. He worked in 2020 at South Carolina as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after a five-year stint as head coach at Colorado State.

Bobo played four seasons with Smart at Georgia and coached alongside him in 2005 when Smart was running backs coach for a year.



During his time under Richt at UGA, Bobo helped lead the Bulldogs to 135 victories, including two SEC championships, five SEC Eastern Division titles and eight bowl victories. The 2012 Broyles Award finalist held the offensive coordinator spot for 92 games with the Bulldogs, scoring 30-plus points 57 times, 40-plus points 29 times and more than 50 points 13 times.



In fact, three of the top five seasons for average yards per game in history for the Bulldogs came under Bobo. He was also pivotal to an offense that broke the school record in that category last season, averaging 501.1 yards per game.

During his playing days, Bobo threw for 6,334 yards. As a senior in 1997, he finished with 2,751 yards on 199 completions in 306 attempts and had 19 touchdowns to just eight interceptions.

Bobo and his wife, Lainie, have five children, a son Drew, a current Georgia offensive lineman; triplets Olivia, Jake and Ava Grace; and Kate. His father, George, was a long-time successful high school coach in Georgia.

