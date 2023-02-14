Open in App
Monroe County, PA
WBRE

Man accused of removing drugs from impounded car

By Vivian Muniz,

8 days ago

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say broke into an impound lot in Monroe County to remove multiple drugs from inside a car.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Sunday around 2:40 a.m. state police troopers pulled over a car driven by Leroy Litus, 23, of Tobyhanna, for a traffic violation.

Police say while speaking with Litus a smell of marijuana was coming from inside the car. Troopers asked Litus to search his vehicle and he denied them. As a result, Litus’ car was seized and taken to an impound lot until a search warrant was granted.

As stated in the release, officers saw Litus inside the Pocono Township police impound lot, removing items from his car. Litus then jumped the fence with a book bag and fled from police, investigators stated.

Officers said they were able to subdue Litus and take him into custody. Inside the book bag, police found 15 pre-packaged marijuana and THC edibles. Investigators later learned that Litus had been selling marijuana.

Litus was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on a secure bail of $50,000.

