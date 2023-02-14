Open in App
Boardman, OH
Police respond to gunshots in Boardman

By Michael Reiner,

8 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police investigated a report of gunshots on Glenwood Avenue Monday night.

Police were called to the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue around 11 p.m.

Police said the owner of a Tesla Model X Plaid called officers and said that he noticed that his car alarm was going off. He then noticed two bullet holes in the front bumper of his car.

When police searched the area, two shell casings were found in the vehicle while two more were found on the ground.

The owner of the vehicle told police that repairs would cost around $15,000. He told police that he did not have any suspects in mind.

Police said that they were called to the same area on Thursday where four shell casings were also found. The casings were collected, but police were unable to see if anyone or anything had been hit.

Police determined that the gunshots were directed toward Glenwood Avenue in the direction of numerous occupied apartments.

