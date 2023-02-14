Vote now: Who will be national high school baseball first baseman of the year in 2023?

Cole Johnson photo by Clara Sandoval

As the winter season winds down in high school sports, baseball is getting a jump on the spring season in several states.

As much of the country eagerly awaits warmer weather and lively scenes on the diamond, we put the spotlight this month on some of the top high school baseball players in the country.

We started by featuring 20 of the top high school pitchers and hitters in the nation . Then we turned to a position-by-position look at the nation's elite high school baseball players, beginning with catchers , followed by first basemen .

Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for which first baseman will be the best of the best this season.

Voting for the top first baseman will conclude Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time .

Descriptions of each player are below the poll.

Hudson Brown, sr., Northpoint Christian (Mississippi)

As a junior, Brown knocked six homers and 21 doubles with a .458 batting average. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Kentucky is the No. 6 senior in Mississippi, according to Perfect Game, although Northpoint Christian competes primarily against Tennessee schools due to its proximity to the Memphis area.

Elbert "Trey" Craig, jr., Pantego Christian (Texas)

One of the top corner infielders in the Lone Star State , Craig holds it down defensively and can change games with one swing. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Texas A&M commit is also a standout on the basketball court, using his size to dominate the paint for Pantego Christian.

Bryce Eldridge, sr., James Madison (Virginia)

Eldridge, a 6-foot-7, 233-pound Alabama signee, brings the heat on the mound and has a smooth, powerful stroke at the plate.

William Hampton, jr., Calvary Day (Georgia)

Hampton had a breakout freshman season in 2021, finishing with a .375 batting average, 39 hits and 26 RBIs. The Vanderbilt commit is the nation’s No. 3 first baseman in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game.

Jake Hanley, jr., Mason (Ohio)

Hanley is the nation’s No. 1 first baseman in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game. Entering last year’s state playoffs , the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Indiana commit had posted 21 extra-base hits, including three homers, with a .340 batting average.

Sam Harris, sr., Urbandale (Iowa)

With a total of nine home runs the past two seasons, Harris provides instant offense at the plate with his powerful left-handed swing. The 6-foot-5 Duke signee earned SBLive Iowa All-State honors last year as a junior after posting 42 hits, 32 RBIs and a .404 batting average.

Trey Hawsey, jr., West Monroe (Louisiana)

A 6-foot-1 lefty, Hawsey recorded four homers with a .417 batting average as a sophomore. The Louisiana Tech commit is the leading returning hitter for the No. 21 team in the country entering the 2023 season .

Kehden Hettiger, sr., Sierra Canyon (California)

Hettiger has shown the ability to stand out as a catcher , outfielder, and first baseman. During a showcase game last weekend at Dodger Stadium, the switch-hitting Oregon signee sent a ball flying into the right field stands.

Beau Hollins, jr., River Bluff (South Carolina)

A 6-foot-4, 215-pound switch hitter, Hollins committed to the University of South Carolina following a breakout freshman campaign. Perfect Game’s No. 4 first baseman in the country for the class of 2024 is the son of Dave Hollins, who hit 112 home runs in 10 seasons in the big leagues.

Cole Johnson, sr., Lake Travis (Texas)

At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Johnson has the prototypical frame for a first baseman, and he puts it to great use with his offensive and defensive prowess. The Oklahoma State signee earned SBLive All-Central Texas honors as a junior after he tallied four home runs and 38 RBIs with a .469 batting average, in addition to a .982 fielding percentage.

Brody Mills, sr., West Valley (Washington)

Once one of the state of Washington’s top up-and-coming prospects , Mills has continued to develop his game leading up to his senior year in 2023. The left-handed University of Washington signee can also deal on the mound, having thrown 15 strikeouts in a game last season.

Brett Norfleet, sr., Howell (Missouri)

In addition to his status as a standout two-way player on the diamond, Norfleet is one of the best dual-sport athletes in the nation. The 6-foot-7 right hander signed to play baseball and football at the University of Missouri. He’s the nation’s No. 8 first baseman in the class of 2023, according to Prep Baseball Report, on top of being the No. 12 tight end in the country.

Matthew Ossenfort, sr., Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Florida)

Ossenfort is Florida’s No. 2 first baseman in the class of 2023, according to Perfect Game.The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Vanderbilt signee moved in from South Dakota to join a loaded lineup for the No. 6 team in the nation entering the 2023 season .

Collin Priest, sr., Mount Dora (Florida)

The No. 1 first baseman in the state of Florida for the class of 2023, according to Perfect Game, Priest is headed to Michigan to play for the Wolverines next year. The 6-foot-3, left-handed hitter totaled 14 homers, 50 hits and 58 RBIs with a .365 batting average the past two seasons.

Easton Shelton, sr., Bishop Gorman (Nevada)

With 12 home runs and 11 doubles as a junior, Shelton leads the way offensively for the No. 15 team in the nation entering the 2023 season . The UNLV signee launched a ball 435 feet with an exit velocity of 107 mph during a scrimmage in January.

Nolan Stevens, sr., Franklin (California)

Stevens has totaled more than 50 hits and 50 RBIs with a .376 batting average over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Mississippi State signee hit a crucial two-run bomb to help lift Franklin to a win over Elk Grove last spring.

Jaquae Stewart, sr., Sinton (Texas)

Stewart earned SBLive All-South Texas honors as a junior after batting .414 with 11 homers and 10 doubles. The Houston Baptist signee was also one of the team's best arms, going 8-0 with 70 strikeouts and a 0.17 ERA. The Pirates open the 2023 season at No. 13 in the SBLive Power 25 national rankings as they look to repeat as 4A state champions.

Cameron Uzzillia, soph., Calvary Christian (Florida)

The North Carolina State commit is poised for a breakout sophomore year, statistically speaking, for the No. 1 team in the nation entering the 2023 season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound lefty had 13 hits (six singles, four doubles and three homers) in 28 at-bats during fall ball for Calvary Christian.

Ralphy Velazquez, sr., Huntington Beach (California)

Velazquez boasts a well-earned reputation as one of the top hitters in the country. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Arizona State signee mashed nine home runs from the left side of the plate last year, good for SBLive California All-State honors , and is expected to play a large role this season in powering the offense for the No. 4 team in the country .

Zach Wadas, sr., Hamilton (Arizona)

Wadas committed to TCU after his freshman year, and he made it official in November by signing with the Horned Frogs. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound corner infielder racked up five home runs last year for the No. 7 the team in the country entering the 2023 season .