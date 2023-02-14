Vote now: Who will be national high school baseball first baseman of the year in 2023?

Hudson Brown, sr., Northpoint Christian (Mississippi)
As a junior, Brown knocked six homers and 21 doubles with a .458 batting average. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound Kentucky is the No. 6 senior in Mississippi, according to Perfect Game, although Northpoint Christian competes primarily against Tennessee schools due to its proximity to the Memphis area.
Elbert "Trey" Craig, jr., Pantego Christian (Texas)
One of the top corner infielders in the Lone Star State , Craig holds it down defensively and can change games with one swing. The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Texas A&M commit is also a standout on the basketball court, using his size to dominate the paint for Pantego Christian.
Bryce Eldridge, sr., James Madison (Virginia)
Eldridge, a 6-foot-7, 233-pound Alabama signee, brings the heat on the mound and has a smooth, powerful stroke at the plate.
William Hampton, jr., Calvary Day (Georgia)
Hampton had a breakout freshman season in 2021, finishing with a .375 batting average, 39 hits and 26 RBIs. The Vanderbilt commit is the nation’s No. 3 first baseman in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game.
Jake Hanley, jr., Mason (Ohio)
Hanley is the nation’s No. 1 first baseman in the class of 2024, according to Perfect Game. Entering last year’s state playoffs , the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Indiana commit had posted 21 extra-base hits, including three homers, with a .340 batting average.
Sam Harris, sr., Urbandale (Iowa)
With a total of nine home runs the past two seasons, Harris provides instant offense at the plate with his powerful left-handed swing. The 6-foot-5 Duke signee earned SBLive Iowa All-State honors last year as a junior after posting 42 hits, 32 RBIs and a .404 batting average.
Hettiger has shown the ability to stand out as a catcher , outfielder, and first baseman. During a showcase game last weekend at Dodger Stadium, the switch-hitting Oregon signee sent a ball flying into the right field stands.
Beau Hollins, jr., River Bluff (South Carolina)
A 6-foot-4, 215-pound switch hitter, Hollins committed to the University of South Carolina following a breakout freshman campaign. Perfect Game’s No. 4 first baseman in the country for the class of 2024 is the son of Dave Hollins, who hit 112 home runs in 10 seasons in the big leagues.
Cole Johnson, sr., Lake Travis (Texas)
At 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Johnson has the prototypical frame for a first baseman, and he puts it to great use with his offensive and defensive prowess. The Oklahoma State signee earned SBLive All-Central Texas honors as a junior after he tallied four home runs and 38 RBIs with a .469 batting average, in addition to a .982 fielding percentage.
In addition to his status as a standout two-way player on the diamond, Norfleet is one of the best dual-sport athletes in the nation. The 6-foot-7 right hander signed to play baseball and football at the University of Missouri. He’s the nation’s No. 8 first baseman in the class of 2023, according to Prep Baseball Report, on top of being the No. 12 tight end in the country.
Matthew Ossenfort, sr., Marjory Stoneman Douglas (Florida)
The No. 1 first baseman in the state of Florida for the class of 2023, according to Perfect Game, Priest is headed to Michigan to play for the Wolverines next year. The 6-foot-3, left-handed hitter totaled 14 homers, 50 hits and 58 RBIs with a .365 batting average the past two seasons.
Stevens has totaled more than 50 hits and 50 RBIs with a .376 batting average over the past two seasons. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Mississippi State signee hit a crucial two-run bomb to help lift Franklin to a win over Elk Grove last spring.
Jaquae Stewart, sr., Sinton (Texas)
Stewart earned SBLive All-South Texas honors as a junior after batting .414 with 11 homers and 10 doubles. The Houston Baptist signee was also one of the team's best arms, going 8-0 with 70 strikeouts and a 0.17 ERA. The Pirates open the 2023 season at No. 13 in the SBLive Power 25 national rankings as they look to repeat as 4A state champions.
Cameron Uzzillia, soph., Calvary Christian (Florida)
The North Carolina State commit is poised for a breakout sophomore year, statistically speaking, for the No. 1 team in the nation entering the 2023 season. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound lefty had 13 hits (six singles, four doubles and three homers) in 28 at-bats during fall ball for Calvary Christian.
Velazquez boasts a well-earned reputation as one of the top hitters in the country. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Arizona State signee mashed nine home runs from the left side of the plate last year, good for SBLive California All-State honors , and is expected to play a large role this season in powering the offense for the No. 4 team in the country .
