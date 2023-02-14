Itzhak Perlman to appear in recital at Susquehanna University

Selinsgrove, Pa — Internationally renowned violinist Itzhak Perlman, with pianist Rohan De Silva, will appear in a recital Wednesday, April 19, at 8 p.m. in Susquehanna University’s Weber Chapel Auditorium.

The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and limited to four per customer. Tickets can be reserved in the university box office or online at https://susqu.universitytickets.com/ . Located in the Degenstein Center Theater lobby, the box office is open Monday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. It is closed on holidays and during university breaks.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

The evening’s program, “Itzhak Perlman in Recital,” at Susquehanna University is made possible by the Stella Freeman Weis Cultural Endowment. Established in 1976, the endowment was funded by Patricia Weis and her late husband, Robert, for whom the recital is dedicated.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Perlman, who is one of the finest musicians of our time and one of the greatest violinists of all time,” said University President Jonathan Green. “This is the perfect event to honor the memory of Robert Weis.”

Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian honor — by former President Barack Obama in 2015, a Kennedy Center Honor in 2003, a National Medal of Arts by former President Bill Clinton in 2000 and a Medal of Liberty by former President Ronald Reagan in 1986. In September 2022, President Joe Biden invited him to perform at the first-ever Jewish High Holidays reception at the White House.

Perlman has also been honored with 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a Genesis Prize.

In the 2022–23 season, Perlman conducts the LA Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl and the Houston Symphony on Mozart’s Requiem and is joined by an illustrious group of collaborators — Emanuel Ax, Jean-Yves Thibaudet and the Juilliard String Quartet — in a special “Itzhak Perlman and Friends” program appearing in only three locations: Toronto’s Roy Thomson Hall, UMS Ann Arbor and Carnegie Hall. He continues touring “An Evening with Itzhak Perlman,” which captures highlights of his career through narrative and multimedia elements intertwined with performance, to Boston, Philadelphia, Long Island, Akron, Austin and Naples (Florida). He plays season-opening concerts for the Colorado Symphony, Vancouver Symphony and Florida Orchestra, and recitals across the United States with longtime collaborator Rohan De Silva.

Perlman currently serves as artistic partner of the Houston Symphony in a partnership that commenced in the 2020–21 season and culminates at the end of 2023–24. He performs nine programs across three seasons that feature him in versatile appearances as conductor, soloist, recitalist and presenter.

Perlman has an exclusive series of classes with Masterclass.com, the premier online education company that enables access to the world’s most brilliant minds, including Helen Mirren, Wolfgang Puck, Martin Scorsese and Serena Williams, as the company’s first classical-music presenter.

About Rohan De Silva

De Silva was born in Colombo, Sri Lanka. In addition to his successful partnership with Perlman, De Silva has also collaborated with Joshua Bell, Cho-Liang Lin, Anne Akiko Meyers, Kurt Nikkanen, Vadim Repin, Gil Shaham, Kyoko Takazawa and Midori. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, the 92nd St. Y, Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Philadelphia Academy of Music, Ambassador Theater, Concertgebouw Amsterdam, London’s Wigmore Hall, Tokyo’s Suntory Hall and Milan’s La Scala.

Among De Silva’s awards are the best accompanist special prize at the ninth International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow. He performed at the White House in 2007 for former President George W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth, and in 2012 with Perlman for former President Barack Obama and Shimon Peres. He has also appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Midori.

De Silva holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Juilliard where he studied piano with Martin Canin and chamber music with Felix Galimir. He earned an associate degree from the Royal Academy of London in 1992 and was the recipient of the first President’s Fund scholarship from his home country to study at Juilliard. He also studied piano with Hamish Milne while attending the Royal Academy of Music from 1975–81. De Silva has been on the faculty at Juilliard since 1991.