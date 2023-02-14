Change location
See more from this location?
Ohio State
Cleveland.com
Why prosecutors might be emphasizing deleted records in Ohio corruption trial: Householder trial update
By andrewjtobias,jzuckermanAndrew J. TobiasJake Zuckerman,8 days ago
By andrewjtobias,jzuckermanAndrew J. TobiasJake Zuckerman,8 days ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday’s court proceedings for ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s corruption trial brought the latest example of a common theme in prosecutors’ version...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0