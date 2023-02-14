Open in App
Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay Times

USF reschedules home football games with Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State

By Joey Knight,

8 days ago
USF quarterback Byrum Brown and the Bulls are set to face a number of prominent Power Five programs in non-conference play during upcoming seasons. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

USF’s hopes of hosting Miami in an on-campus stadium still bearing a new-car smell have been logistically derailed.

Instead, the Hurricanes will arrive possibly before ground is broken on the new place.

The school announced Tuesday a number of modifications to its future football schedules. Among them: a Sept. 4, 2027 home game against Miami moved to Sept. 21, 2024.

The change was one of three involving ACC programs. The Bulls’ Aug. 31, 2024 home contest against Louisville moves to Sept. 4, 2027 (the originally scheduled date of the Bulls-Hurricanes contest; and a Sept. 14, 2024 home game against North Carolina State has been switched to Sept. 8, 2029.

If USF remains on its current timeline for a new stadium, the Louisville and N.C. State games would be played on campus. The school’s term sheet with the design-build team it has chosen for the project includes a provision that will allow USF to make $2 million in liquidated damages for every home game in the 2026 season in which the new stadium isn’t ready.

Other schedule changes include moving a previously scheduled home date with Western Kentucky from Sept. 21, 2024, to Sept. 20, 2031 in Tampa. The Bulls also added two-game series with Southern Mississippi (in Hattiesburg on Sept. 14, 2024 and in Tampa on Sept. 23, 2028) and Bethune-Cookman (both in Tampa on Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 16, 2028).

The Bulls also added a home game against South Carolina State on Sept. 20, 2025, replacing a scheduled home game against San Jose State (which both universities have agreed to nullify).

Future USF football schedules

A look at the Bulls’ upcoming non-conference football opponents:

2024

Aug. 31 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 7 at Alabama

Sept. 14 at Southern Miss

Sept. 21 vs. Miami

2025

Aug. 30 vs. Boise State

Sept. 6 at Florida

Sept. 13 at Miami

Sept. 20 vs. South Carolina State

2026

Sept. 12 at Alabama

Sept. 19 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Oct. 17 at BYU

2027

Sept. 4 vs. Louisville

Sept. 11 at Boise State

Sept. 18 vs. Florida A&M

Sept. 25 at Northern Illinois

2028

Sept. 2 vs. Connecticut

Sept. 9 at Miami

Sept. 16 vs. Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 23 vs. Southern Miss

2029

Sept. 8 vs. N.C. State

Sept. 15 vs. Notre Dame

2030

Aug. 31 at Louisville

2031

Sept. 13 at Notre Dame

Sept. 20 vs. Western Kentucky

Comments / 0

Community Policy