USF reschedules home football games with Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State
By Joey Knight,
8 days ago
USF’s hopes of hosting Miami in an on-campus stadium still bearing a new-car smell have been logistically derailed.
Instead, the Hurricanes will arrive possibly before ground is broken on the new place.
The school announced Tuesday a number of modifications to its future football schedules. Among them: a Sept. 4, 2027 home game against Miami moved to Sept. 21, 2024.
The change was one of three involving ACC programs. The Bulls’ Aug. 31, 2024 home contest against Louisville moves to Sept. 4, 2027 (the originally scheduled date of the Bulls-Hurricanes contest; and a Sept. 14, 2024 home game against North Carolina State has been switched to Sept. 8, 2029.
If USF remains on its current timeline for a new stadium, the Louisville and N.C. State games would be played on campus. The school’s term sheet with the design-build team it has chosen for the project includes a provision that will allow USF to make $2 million in liquidated damages for every home game in the 2026 season in which the new stadium isn’t ready.
Other schedule changes include moving a previously scheduled home date with Western Kentucky from Sept. 21, 2024, to Sept. 20, 2031 in Tampa. The Bulls also added two-game series with Southern Mississippi (in Hattiesburg on Sept. 14, 2024 and in Tampa on Sept. 23, 2028) and Bethune-Cookman (both in Tampa on Aug. 31, 2024 and Sept. 16, 2028).
The Bulls also added a home game against South Carolina State on Sept. 20, 2025, replacing a scheduled home game against San Jose State (which both universities have agreed to nullify).
Future USF football schedules
A look at the Bulls’ upcoming non-conference football opponents:
2024
Aug. 31 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 7 at Alabama
Sept. 14 at Southern Miss
Sept. 21 vs. Miami
2025
Aug. 30 vs. Boise State
Sept. 6 at Florida
Sept. 13 at Miami
Sept. 20 vs. South Carolina State
2026
Sept. 12 at Alabama
Sept. 19 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Oct. 17 at BYU
2027
Sept. 4 vs. Louisville
Sept. 11 at Boise State
Sept. 18 vs. Florida A&M
Sept. 25 at Northern Illinois
2028
Sept. 2 vs. Connecticut
Sept. 9 at Miami
Sept. 16 vs. Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 23 vs. Southern Miss
2029
Sept. 8 vs. N.C. State
Sept. 15 vs. Notre Dame
2030
Aug. 31 at Louisville
2031
Sept. 13 at Notre Dame
Sept. 20 vs. Western Kentucky
