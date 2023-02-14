Five questions about NDHSAA rules for fan conduct at sporting events

Clarification: This story has been updated to reflect that the NDHSAA rules of fan conduct have been in place for some time, and that some of the wording in the rules was recently modified.

( KXNET ) — The North Dakota High School Activities Association recently updated its rules for fan behavior at sports events.

The updates, revised February 8 at the association website , are mostly in response to an incident at a basketball game earlier in February, but they also reflect other unacceptable fan behavior at other events as well.

While the “NDHSAA Minimal Behavior Expectations For Regular And Postseason Competitions” have been in existence for some time, the association is letting people know that it will be putting a harder focus on fan behavior and expectations from this point forward.

There’s no question everyone wants fan civility and good sportsmanship at sporting events.

But with the focus on the rules comes a focus on “gray area” questions when it comes to definitions and consistency of enforcement of the rules. Admittedly, there haven’t been any concerns or issues raised with the rules since they’ve been in effect, but a stricter enforcement could bring questions to light.

Given that, here are five questions that immediately come to mind regarding the rules as written:

What is considered “vulgar, obscene or inappropriate” clothing? Some may be obvious. But what if I wear a shirt with the slogan, “Make America Great Again,” “or, “Let’s Go, Brandon” or “Trump in 2024,” or “Biden in 2024,” or “Abortion Stops A Beating Heart” or, “Crush The Cardinals,” or “These NDHSAA Rules Suck!” If I’m kicked out of the stands at a game because I’m wearing a political slogan that the enforcer of the NDHSAA fan rules doesn’t like, is that person trampling on my First Amendment rights? Which leads to the next question… Is the rule on clothing, in general, a violation of a person’s free speech rights? Can this rule be challenged in court as an attempt to supercede the constitutional guarantee of free speech? Do the new rules outlaw booing? During the game, can I get kicked out as a fan if I boo the opposing team or boo the poor play of my team or boo a questionable call by the referees? Can that be interpreted as “an act of disrespect” or “negative chant,” according to the rules? How about hissing? Is there an ongoing problem, that makes these rules necessary? Don’t individual schools already have rules of conduct or disciplinary processes to deal with unruly or inappropriate fan behavior? Is the early February incident that helped prompt the focus on fan conduct rules part of a constant, widespread problem at high school sporting events? Are North Dakota high school sports fans regularly unruly and offensive? Is the NDHSAA making a proverbial “mountain out of a molehill,” or is this a much-needed, long overdue, system-wide focus to keeping the worst kind of fans in check at games? How fairly and consistently can the rules be enforced? If a fan is kicked out at one game for booing and another is not kicked out at another game for booing, this would raise questions of fairness and consistency in enforcement. If a fan is kicked out for wearing a “Trump in 2024” shirt because it is considered “inappropriate” but, in another instance a fan is not kicked out for wearing a “Biden in 2024” shirt, that would raise accusations of political bias in rules enforcement. There is the possibility that the goal of the rules — deterring inappropriate fan behavior — would get lost in controversies over the fairness, consistency and bias in enforcement of the rules.

Again, all these questions are speculation, given nothing related to the existing and recently updated rules has ever been raised as an issue of contention. Hopefully, that won’t change as the fan behavior rules move more to the forefront.

And all of this could be a moot point if people in the stands stay civil and respectful of the teams playing and the game in general.

