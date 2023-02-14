Creatures Great and Small: Hawkins shelter rescues nine emaciated Great Danes including puppy

The owner of nine Great Danes that were discovered malnourished and neglected earlier this month were forfeited to the Hawkins County Humane Society on the condition that the owner not be cited for animal cruelty.

While she’s glad that the dogs were rescued by her agency, the HCHS director Sandy Behnke told the Review she doesn’t agree with not holding the owner legally accountable for the neglect.

This outcome sends eights adult Great Danes and a puppy to the shelter, as well as the cost of feeding and providing medical attention, without the possibility of receiving restitution from the person who neglected the dogs and created this situation.

There’s also nothing to prevent this person from acquiring new dogs and doing the same thing over again, Behnke noted.

Usually when person is cited into court for animal neglect or cruelty, if they are found guilty the judge signs an order prohibiting them from owning animals for a certain period of time.

Great Danes in ‘Horrible conditions’

Behnke said the HCHS was first notified Jan. 27 about “Great Danes in horrible conditions” on Heck Hollow Road.

“We were told they were very skinny, emaciated, so we decided to take a ride over to the residence, and when we got there the owner pulled up,” Behnke said. “We asked if we could see the dogs. There were several dogs in the pen, and one running around. The ones in the pen were very thin. He said there was none in the house and a few out back.”

Out back they found a black Great Dane that was very emaciated with a very swollen leg that appeared to be infected. The second dog could barely stand, but they weren’t able to approach the second dog because it was protecting a bone and probably not the best time to interact with strangers.

The owner allowed them to take the seriously ill black dog, which they named “Junior”, to the HCHS offices where it receive medical attention. Junior had a temperature of 105 degrees, a very swollen legs from an infected bite wound, and he was infested with hook worms.

“We had Junior, but we kept thinking about the other dogs that were there,” Behnke said. “Then we got a call saying, ‘You missed some things while you were there.’ We went back out there on Feb. 4 with law enforcement. The husband wasn’t there, but the wife was. The officer said the dogs looked horrible. She did bring another dog out of the bathroom with one puppy, and she said the mom had 10 puppies, but only one lived. (The mom) was so emaciated, that’s why. She didn’t have enough milk to support the babies.”

Although the wife said the dogs belong to her husband, the officer told her she would be charged as well unless she surrendered the rest of the Great Danes to the HCHS, Behnke said.

‘Already putting weight on’

All were emaciated, and all were infested with hookworms.

Starved dogs must be fed slowly at first, and the HCHS has treated them for worms and is feeding them properly until they are recovered.

“You can see they are food aggressive with one another because they had to fight for their food,” Behnke said. “Some are together and some we have to keep separated.”

These Great Danes range from about four years old to the puppy which is five weeks. Junior is a little less than a year old.

“We really didn’t think Junior was going to make it through the night,” Behnke said. “He’s doing way better. He’s already putting weight on.”

The HCHS is reaching out to rescues that deal specifically with Great Danes, because they are too big to put up for adoption to the general public.

“We want to get them to rescues because that way they will be spayed or neutered,” Behnke said. “They’ll be placed in homes that are appropriate for them. (Adopters) will be screened to make sure they can handle that type of breed. They’ll actually evaluate each dog to see what their specific needs are.”

On Saturday one of the adults, named “Red” by the shelter, was sent to a rescue. Another adult, “Lilly” will be going ot a rescue next week.

The mommy and puppy, named “Shiloh” and “Maximus” by the shelter, were sent to a foster home Saturday at least until Maximus is old enough to be weaned from Shiloh and adopted.

‘There’s no consequences’

This situation highlights what Behnke describes as inadequate laws protecting animals from neglect and abuse. The HCHS performs rescues of neglected animals on a regular basis to the point that the shelter is filled beyond capacity.

She wants tougher laws that hold people who abuse and neglect their animals accountable for their actions to the extent that they won’t want to do that again. Tougher laws should also to serve as a deterrent to prevent other people from neglecting and/or abusing animals, Behnke said.

“We’re having a very hard time getting criminal charges filed because they surrender their animals,” Benke said. “If someone surrenders their animal, that saves them from getting in trouble with the law. Meanwhile we’re stuck with the animals, but for the people who did this to the animals, there’s no consequences.”