Popculture

Hilary Duff Talks 'HIMYF's Evolution of Barney After 'HIMYM's Neil Patrick Harris Returns (Exclusive) By Anna Rumer, 8 days ago

By Anna Rumer, 8 days ago

He may have ditched The Playbook, but Barney Stinson is still the same suit-loving character How I Met Your Mother fans grew to love as ...