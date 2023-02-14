Open in App
Locally-Owned Fast Casual Concept to Debut in Downtown Titusville

By Paul Soto,

8 days ago
Gold Fish Bowl , an independently-owned fast-casual concept, will soon open in downtown Titusville , according to recent public State of Florida records. The eatery will be located at 318 Mariners Way , near establishments such as Sunrise Bread and the Mad Utter.

“The concept is based on my mom’s business back in North Carolina,”co-owner Gregory Ingram tells What Now Orlando . “We chose the location for its great place in downtown Titusville, next to the water. Right now we have a growing population with all the engineering companies moving into the area, so business will be growing.”

Mr. Ingram, who will run the establishment alongside Robert Cunningham, will serve up a simple but classic one, full of popular and casual US food.

“The menu will be made up of flatbreads, tacos, sliders, salads, and subs. It’s a walk-through restaurant, basically. Customers will order and enjoy the outdoor seating.”

When asked about his rationale behind choosing this unique central Florida location, Mr. Ingram continues to express optimism about being part of Titusville’s future.

“I’m excited to actually be part of this downtown growth here in Titusville, opening up avenues for people to hang out. There’s not much here and we just want to bring life to the city.”

And the opening dates?

“I don’t have an opening date. I was shooting for early April, but that all depends on licensing and any other snafus that we might run into.”



