PennLive.com

A fumble short in the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts shouldn’t have ‘any doubters left’ By Tribune News Service, 8 days ago

By Tribune News Service, 8 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jalen Hurts stood face-to-face with Patrick Mahomes after they went toe-to-toe in Super Bowl LVII. Hurts had already showered and changed and ...