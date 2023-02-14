Change location
See more from this location?
Vermont State
miltonindependent.com
Messages from Montpelier: Rep. Chris Taylor reflects on bills assigned to education committee, including one on financial literacy
By Rep. Chris Taylor,8 days ago
By Rep. Chris Taylor,8 days ago
This column is by Rep. Chris Taylor (R-Chittenden-Franklin). Legislative and Education Committee Update update 2/7 through 2/10. There were 59 bills introduced over the week...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0