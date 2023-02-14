4 hospitalized in Loris-area crash

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people were hospitalized Tuesday after a crash in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. in the area of Red Bluff Road and Little Hal Lane, HCFR said. Two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating. No other details were immediately available.

Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13 . Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here .

