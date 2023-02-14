Open in App
Jennings, LA
WGNO

Louisiana couple arrested after children found living in ‘deplorable’ RV

By Raven Little,

8 days ago

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police carried out a welfare check at a local truck stop on Feb. 8 after receiving a call concerned about a juvenile.

When officers arrived at the truck stop, they found Daniel Myers and Kyla Hosea of Conroe, Tx. inside an RV camper with their four children. The children were between 2 and 10 years old.

According to officers , living conditions were extremely poor. The camper emitted a foul smell. When they entered, officers found human and animal feces throughout the camper. There was no electricity, running water, or bedding for the children.

Officers say the only food in the camper was partial loaves of bread and sliced cheese. The children had poor hygiene, dirty clothes, and improper footwear for the hazardous living conditions.

Myers admitted to staying inside the camper with the children and exposing them to deplorable living conditions. He also admitted the children lacked proper medical care, nourishment, and education. Hosea denied all allegations.

Both parents were booked into the Jeff Davis Jail on 4 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Child Protective Services took custody of the children

