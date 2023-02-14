Open in App
New Orleans, LA
WJTV 12

Man was stabbed in New Orleans East after denying suspect money and cigarettes, police say

By Kylee Bond,

8 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Detectives began investigating a stabbing in New Orleans over the weekend that left a man wounded after he reportedly denied the suspect money.

Details from the New Orleans Police Department’s Major Offense Log indicate the stabbing happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 12) near East Barrington Drive and Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. The area appears to be the merging point of a residential neighborhood and multiple businesses, including two hotels.

Police say an unidentified suspect approached the victim, a 33-year-old man, and asked him for cigarettes and money. The victim then turned and tried to walk away when the suspect then stabbed him.

Details regarding the victim’s injuries were unclear, however, we’re told he was taken to a local hospital by EMS. It’s unknown if the victim is from the area.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact the NOPD’s Seventh District at (504) 658-6070.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

