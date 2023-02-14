Gary Winnick Featured at February Wall Street Conference in Miami Beach, Florida

MIAMI BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 14, 2023--

Financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick was a featured guest on February 8 at the Wall Street Conference, held at the Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach.

Gary Winnick has helped raise billions to fund transformative technologies and corporate innovation, providing capital and leadership to companies in a wide range of industries, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and entertainment.

Mr. Winnick built and owned the first privately-operated undersea cable in the world and then went on to build and expand a 130,000-mile IP-based fiber optic network, connecting oceans, continents, and countries around the world, making today’s global connectivity a reality.

Mr. Winnick addressed over 700 attendees at the Florida conference. He also spoke there about the role America played in welcoming his immigrant grandparents over a century ago. He said that America was still “truly a land of opportunity” and spoke of how today’s political divide should not interfere with the importance of the mission or the work that many of the conference attendees pursue.

Mr. Winnick detailed for the audience the important role that Drexel Burnham Lambert played in the nation’s financial history. “This came about after a century of complacency in the nation’s capital markets,” he said. “We brought about welcome change and made possible the constant and continuing creation of new global companies, industries and leaders. Drexel Burnham Lambert opened the gateway to modern finance.”

Also appearing at the 2023 Florida sessions were former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson, and Ambassador John Bolton who served as U.S. Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

About Winnick & Company

Winnick & Company is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm. Founded by financier and philanthropist Gary Winnick, the firm has provided capital, strategic direction and operational expertise to entrepreneurs and businesses in a broad range of sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and entertainment.

