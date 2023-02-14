Could This $10 Blush Be A Dupe For Rare Beauty?

Image Credit: Prostock-studio / Adobe Stock

The Rare Beauty liquid blush has been a major hit among beauty experts — and it’s easy to see why! Not only is it super pigmented, but its creamy consistency gives a satin-soft finish for that dewy glow we’ve all been chasing for years. The only downside? Fans have been struggling to get their hands on a tube in any color, especially the cult-favorite “Happy”.

That’s where TikTok comes in. Beauty detectives have found the perfect dupe for the cult-favorite blush that only costs $10. This Rare Beauty competitor looks and feels identical to the soft pinch liquid blush — but for a fraction of the price.

Kimuse Liquid Cheek Blush: $9.99 (was $25.98)

If you’re looking for a cheap dupe of the popular Rare Beauty blush without sacrificing quality, the Kimuse soft cream blush is a perfect choice. This liquid blush provides weightless, long-wearing, and smudge-proof coverage to create a natural-looking, dewy finish. It’s easy to apply and blend, with a buildable formula that can be used to create a range of looks from subtle to dramatic.

The liquid blush also has a tint to give your skin a healthy, natural-looking glow. It is formulated with light-diffusing micro-particles that blur out imperfections and give your skin a smoother, more even texture. It’s also enriched with hydrating and nourishing ingredients to help keep your skin looking and feeling soft and supple all day. Its unique liquid formula ensures that it won’t cake or fade throughout the day.

So if you’re in search of an affordable blush that provides a natural-looking, dewy finish, the Kimuse liquid cheek blush is an excellent choice. It’s a great dupe of the Rare Beauty blush that will give you the perfect flush of color without breaking the bank. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy its long-lasting, smudge-proof coverage for hours on end. So why not give it a try and see for yourself? Get your hands on this rare TikTok find while it’s over 60% off!