JBL Takes Audio Performance to New Heights with the Launch of the Endurance Peak 3

Go big or go home. JBL is putting its newest audio innovation, the JBL Endurance Peak 3 earbuds, to the test in some of the most rugged and diverse alpine terrain – Park City, Utah. These best-in-class, take-on-any-element, life-proof true wireless earbuds are equipped with industry-leading technology and an IP68 dust- and waterproof rating, one of the highest ratings in the market. Meaning, whether courtside or shredding, JBL delivers uncompromised performance.

JBL Endurance Peak 3 (Photo Credit: JBL)

Peaks On Peaks – Reaching New Heights

JBL’s newest audio innovation is dropping live in a first-of-its-kind snowboarding event, with a jump-track style course designed by snowboarding legend Russell Winfield. Peaks on Peaks, will showcase a limited edition on-snow capsule collection featuring outerwear with custom artwork by Travis Spinks. JBL Global Ambassadors professional snowboarder Zeb Powell and basketball phenoms Josh Giddey and Tristan Jass will represent slope-side, putting the JBL Endurance Peak earbuds through the paces when they hit the court later. Along with special guests; actor Angus Cloud and model Jordyn Woods.

Streaming live from the prestigious Park City Mountain Resort at 2 p.m. MT on February 18 th, Russell Winfield and his hand-selected team of 11 of the world’s most accomplished Pro Snowboarders – including Zeb Powell, Red Gerard, Brenna Huckaby, Hailey Langland and more – will shred a course of ramps and rails in a live-action style showcase. Riders will be repping peak-inspired gear featuring artwork by Travis Spinks, while putting the Endurance Peak 3 to the most extreme challenges in a clash of culture and sports.

JBL will be releasing a Limited Edition JBL x Russell Winfield Endurance Peak 3, available exclusively on-site in Park City at Peaks on Peaks. Creative directed by Russell with artwork from Travis Spinks, the earbuds were inspired by literal mountain peaks to embolden users to always endure and push forward. JBL also partnered with next-generation sports brand Overtime to create custom jerseys.

“JBL has always been very intentional in its innovation, pushing the boundaries with cutting-edge product and partnering with likeminded artists and athletes who champion unfiltered expression,” said Daniel Lee, Chief Marketing Officer for HARMAN.

The JBL Endurance Peak 3 is the ultimate sport earbud when it comes to performance, empowering athletes everywhere to crush their next goal by delivering superior sound. Equipped with Ambient Aware with TalkThru, an IP68 rugged wave-, water-, snow- and dust-proof rating, it’s the perfect companion when reaching the summit is just one step towards conquering the next peak.

Catch the live capsule collection showcase on February 18 at 2 p.m. MT on JBL.com/PeaksOnPeaks, JBL’s YouTube and follow along at #PeaksOnPeaks and #EndurancePeak3. Go to JBL.com to pick up your JBL Endurance Peak 3!

ABOUT JBL

For over 75 years, JBL has shaped life’s most memorable moments at the intersection of music, lifestyle, gaming and sports. JBL elevates listening experiences with superior audio quality and product designs that encourage individuality and self-expression. With unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, JBL is a trailblazer in the audio industry because of passionate and talented engineers and designers around the globe. JBL Pro Sound is the foremost technology pushing culture forward through major pop culture events and partnerships with the world’s top talent across music, sports and esports.

ABOUT HARMAN

HARMAN International (harman.com), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co, LTD., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

