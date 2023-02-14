Open in App
Jennings, LA
CBS 42

Kids found living in ‘deplorable’ RV, parents arrested

By Raven Little,

8 days ago

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)– Jennings Police in Louisiana carried out a welfare check at a truck stop on Feb. 8 after receiving a call concerned about a juvenile.

When officers arrived at the truck stop, they found Daniel Myers and Kyla Hosea of Conroe, Tx. inside a RV-camper with their four children. The children were between 2 and 10 years old.

Appeals court reinstates charges against former Alabama sheriff

According to officers , living conditions were extremely poor in the RV. The camper emitted a foul smell. When they entered, officers found human and animal feces throughout the camper. There was no electricity, running water, or bedding for the children.

Officers say the only food in the camper was partial loaves of bread and sliced cheese. The children had poor hygiene, dirty clothes, and improper footwear for the hazardous living conditions.

Myers admitted to staying inside the camper with the children and exposing them to deplorable living conditions. He also admitted the children lacked proper medical care, nourishment, and education. Hosea denied all allegations.

Both parents were booked into the Jeff Davis Jail on four counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Child Protective Services took custody of the children

