Monroe, LA
CBS 42

Louisiana man arrested after authorities find fentanyl inside his home, pants

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.,

8 days ago

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Authorities have confirmed that a Monroe, Louisiana man is behind bars after discovering fentanyl and Adderall while executing a federal arrest warrant.

On Monday, authorities executed a federal arrest warrant at a residence on Bayou Oaks Drive in Monroe. Upon arrival, agents observed Darrick Laron Hamilton, 32, leaving the residence and entering his vehicle.

Once authorities made contact with Hamilton, he was placed under arrest and searched by agents. According to agents, they located a large amount of money and fentanyl inside his pants.

After a search warrant was obtained for Hamilton’s residence, authorities went on to find more fentanyl in the kitchen area. He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

