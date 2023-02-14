Olivia Wilde Claps Back At Online Trolls Over Controversial 'Hot' Remark About A$AP Rocky

mega

Olivia Wilde shut down the haters after coming under fire for calling A$AP Rocky "hot" during Rihanna 's Super Bowl LVII halftime performance.

It didn't take fans long to take to Twitter to troll the Don't Worry Darling director and actress — who split from boyfriend of nearly two years Harry Styles in late 2022 — after she gushed over Rihanna's man via her Instagram Story on Sunday, February 12, writing: "If I thought he was hot before, this really put me over the edge ."

"She’s really living up to that last name [of] hers," one online user quipped following Wilde's newly single status , with another critic dubbing her comment "so inappropriate."

"She needs to chill asap," a third person tweeted.

Mere hours after sharing her adoration for the rapper, Wilde — who tagged both Rihanna and Rocky in the original post — took to her Story again to address the backlash with the same photo she used in her first upload.

"For anyone who got it twisted," Wilde wrote, "It's hot to respect your partner . Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat."

Rihanna was certainly the star of the Super Bowl — aside from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kelce brothers who faced off at the game, that is — but the father of her children followed in close second, as he was seen proudly cheering her on from the field.

In a video of Rocky watching the "Love On The Brain" singer's stellar performance, he beamed while holding up his phone to take his own footage of his girlfriend. Proving to be her biggest fan , Rocky also wore a jacket that was embellished with the iconic image Rihanna used to announce that she would take the stage during the half time show.

Aside from Rihanna's performance being a major moment due to the fact that she hadn't hit the stage solo in seven years, it was also monumental for the couple — who welcomed their first child in May 2022 — because they chose to tease their baby No. 2 news at that time.

The "Umbrella" vocalist rubbed her stomach throughout the four-minute performance, leaving many to wonder whether she was hinting at a pregnancy reveal. Moments later, a rep for the Hollywood duo confirmed they had another bun in the oven.

Meanwhile, Wilde is also starting a new chapter of her life after she and the "Watermelon Sugar" singer broke up following her messy, highly-publicized custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis . OK! reported Styles was the one who threw in the towel and that Wilde is still "very much upset" about the breakup.