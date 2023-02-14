Detroit’s Marelli Powers Maserati’s First Full-electric Vehicle

Marelli, a global independent supplier in the automotive sector based in Detroit, today announced it is providing electric motors for the new Maserati GranTurismo Folgore version, the automakers first full-electric vehicle.

With a total installed power of 1,200 horsepower, the vehicle was fully developed and produced in-house by Marelli at its Modugno plant in Bari, Italy. Both the product and the manufacturing process were developed in a two-year span.

“We are really proud to provide our technologies for a vehicle that is marking such a memorable moment in the history of an iconic brand as Maserati,” says Hannes Prenn, president of Marelli’s electric powertrain division.

“Our long-standing technical know-how in electric motors, combined with continued focus on innovation and established manufacturing capabilities, were all key factors in allowing us to develop the best solution to grant the extraordinary performance of this unique car.”

Marelli has also contributed to the exclusive lighting signature of the new Maserati Gran Turismo with full LED headlamps, that on specific trims also feature Adaptive Driving Beam Matrix system. In addition, on the connectivity side, the vehicle is equipped with Marelli’s Telematic Control Unit.

The e-Powertrain system of the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore is based on 800V Marelli electric motors, one placed in the front and two in the rear e-axle, resulting from the company’s extensive know-how in motorsport electrification and flow-down to series production applications.

Such results are achieved using innovative technologies for the stator, rotor, and overall design of the e-motors. In the stator, higher power density and efficiency are granted through a cutting-edge solution for hairpin windings, which are made up of solid conductors, with benefits in terms of electromagnetic and thermal performance, starting from a higher filling factor (greater than 80 percent), compared to classic wire winding solutions.

In the rotor, the optimization in the choice of the magnets and rotor geometry allows also for the reduction of noise, vibration, and magnetic cogging, thanks to an optimized skew of the laminate stack based on the use of specific segmented magnets reducing magnet losses. In addition, an innovative technique reduces risks due to shaft current, derived from the different potential between the e-motor shaft and the chassis, which may cause a current circulation and therefore potential danger to the bearings.

Marelli has been developing electric motors for more than 10 years. The electric powertrain product range includes both 400- and 800-volt e-motors, featuring 3-phase permanent magnet synchronous technology, high torque density, high-performance cooling system and speeds up to 25,000 rpm.

Alongside electric motors, Marelli develops and produces all the key e-powertrain and thermal components needed to manage, control, and optimize the complete flow of energy in electric vehicles, including inverters and power electronics, integrated e-axles systems, battery management systems, and products for managing all vehicle thermal systems.

