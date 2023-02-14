Open in App
Bloomfield Hills, MI
DBusiness Magazine

JARC

By Jake Bekemeyer,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YrjAq_0kn4oKjZ00
Courtesy of JARC

JARC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Bloomfield Hills dedicated to providing housing and services to people with developmental disabilities. The organization serves 120 adults in 45 locations in metro Detroit via group homes, independent living services, and in-home respite care. Known for its high-quality programs, JARC seeks to provide the highest quality of direct care services, along with social, recreational, and religious opportunities to help those receiving services to lead a full, rich life.

The post JARC appeared first on DBusiness Magazine .

