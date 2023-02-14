Top Valentine’s Day flowers, candy sold at King Soopers in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Some will make homemade gifts to celebrate the special people in their lives on the day of love. Others will go to the store to pick up flowers, candy, and cards.

But what are the most popular flowers and candies when it comes to Valentine’s Day?

Valentine’s Day favorites

King Soopers says that these are the top-selling floral items at stores across our state:

Roses – More than 150,000 bouquets

Non-Rose Bouquets – More than 130,000

Flower Arrangements – More than 50,000

Balloons – More than 70,000

Orchids – More than 15,000

These are the top-selling candies at King Soopers in Colorado:

Dove milk and dark chocolate hearts

Russell Stover & Whitman Hearts

According to Google Trends, people in Colorado searched for Valentine’s Day flowers more than Valentine’s Day chocolates over the past week.

