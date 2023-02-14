Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

Top Valentine’s Day flowers, candy sold at King Soopers in Colorado

By Dara Bitler,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mpueo_0kn4mlRU00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Some will make homemade gifts to celebrate the special people in their lives on the day of love. Others will go to the store to pick up flowers, candy, and cards.

But what are the most popular flowers and candies when it comes to Valentine’s Day?

NICU babies celebrate 1st Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day favorites

King Soopers says that these are the top-selling floral items at stores across our state:

  • Roses – More than 150,000 bouquets
  • Non-Rose Bouquets – More than 130,000
  • Flower Arrangements – More than 50,000
  • Balloons – More than 70,000
  • Orchids – More than 15,000

These are the top-selling candies at King Soopers in Colorado:

  • Dove milk and dark chocolate hearts
  • Russell Stover & Whitman Hearts
Where to get Valentine’s Day flowers in Denver

According to Google Trends, people in Colorado searched for Valentine’s Day flowers more than Valentine’s Day chocolates over the past week.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Wednesday: Wild weather ahead for Southern Colorado
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
W.T.F? Where’s the front?
Pueblo, CO23 hours ago
Colorado school threats: Caller played ‘sounds of gunfire’ to 911
Denver, CO17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Divide dog in the running for America’s Favorite Pet
Divide, CO2 days ago
Two Southern Colorado men die in Connecticut crash
Waterford, CT2 days ago
Three Oklahoma fugitives arrested in Colorado City
Colorado City, CO1 day ago
Lockdown at Boulder High School lifted after reported shooting threat
Boulder, CO18 hours ago
Ready for more wind, cold, and snow? Our next storm is on the way
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Elk rescued after falling through frozen pond in Evergreen
Evergreen, CO4 days ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL10 hours ago
1 arrested after shots fired at hotel near CU Boulder campus, classes not canceled
Boulder, CO2 days ago
UPDATE: EPSO responds to barricaded suspect overnight
Security-widefield, CO1 day ago
CSP crash and closure prevention on I-70 Wednesday
Vail, CO20 hours ago
U.S. Navy Veteran in Monument turns 100
Monument, CO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy