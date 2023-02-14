Top Valentine’s Day flowers, candy sold at King Soopers in Colorado

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Some will make homemade gifts to celebrate the special people in their lives on the day of love. Others will go to the store to pick up flowers, candy, and cards.
But what are the most popular flowers and candies when it comes to Valentine’s Day? NICU babies celebrate 1st Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day favorites
King Soopers says that these are the top-selling floral items at stores across our state:
- Roses – More than 150,000 bouquets
- Non-Rose Bouquets – More than 130,000
- Flower Arrangements – More than 50,000
- Balloons – More than 70,000
- Orchids – More than 15,000
These are the top-selling candies at King Soopers in Colorado:
Where to get Valentine’s Day flowers in Denver
- Dove milk and dark chocolate hearts
- Russell Stover & Whitman Hearts
According to Google Trends, people in Colorado searched for Valentine's Day flowers more than Valentine's Day chocolates over the past week.
