NECP leads local contingent into state wrestling tournament

North East Carolina Prep will lead a group of 14 Nash and Edgecombe County wrestlers into the NCHSAA Wrestling State Championships later this week in Greensboro.

The Huskies qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament based on their top-four finishes in the Class 1A East Regionals this past weekend.

Nash Central will send three wrestlers to the 2A state tournament while Northern Nash will take two grapplers and Southern Nash will have one competitor at the Class 3A state tournament.

NECP emerged with two regional champions in the 1A East Regional: Ryan Mann at 132 pounds and Daniel Silver at 285.

The Huskies also ended up with a pair of second-place finishers in Colton Lewis (106) and Landon Browning (145), while Jayden Test was third at 120 pounds. Cole Anderson took fourth at 138 pounds and Anthony Cairo was fourth at 152.

Also, Stephen Rubistello of Tarboro qualified for the state 1A tournament after finishing fourth at 145 pounds in the regional.

In the 2A East Regional, Nash Central’s D’Angelo Johnson won the 220-pound championship while Landon Dillane captured third place at 182 pounds and Jon Horne was fourth at 160 pounds.

In the 3A East Regional, Northern Nash’s Redmond Williamson was second at 113 pounds and Sammy Huddleston garnered fourth at 220 pounds.

Southern Nash’s Jose Salazar took third at 106 pounds in the 3A East Regional.

The first-round matches for the state tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum are as follows:

CLASS 3A

106 pounds: Jose Salazar (Southern Nash) vs. Ethan Brownlee (South Johnston)113 pounds: Redmond Williamson (Northern Nash) vs. Oliver Perry (West Rowan)220 pounds: Sammy Huddleston (Northern Nash) vs. Landon Sargent (Cape Fear)

CLASS 2A

160 pounds: Jon Horne (Nash Central) vs. Ian Moore (Bandys)182 pounds: Landon Dillane (Nash Central) vs. Gavin Hardister (Trinity)

220 pounds: D’Angelo Johnson (Nash Central) vs. Dayne Harrelson (West Lincoln)

CLASS 1A

106 pounds: Colton Lewis (North East Carolina Prep) vs. Adair Panama (Robbinsville)120 pounds: Jayden Test (North East Carolina Prep) vs. David Rojas (Elkin)132 pounds: Ryan Mann (North East Carolina Prep) vs. Cole Nixon (Starmount)138 pounds: Cole Anderson (North East Carolina Prep) vs. Cameron Worrick (Alleghany)145 pounds: Landon Browning (North East Carolina Prep) vs. Willie Riddle (Robbinsville)145 pounds: Stephen Rubistello (Tarboro) vs. John Martin (Mount Airy)152 pounds: Anthony Cairo (North East Carolina Prep) vs. Tristan Adams (Avery County)285 pounds: Daniel Silver (North East Carolina Prep) vs. Jacob Teesateskie (Robbinsville)