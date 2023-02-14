Girls Tournament Roundup: Bulldogs stumble against Jackets; Ladybirds, Cougars win

Three days after beating Roanoke Rapids on an emotionally charged Senior Night, the Nash Central girls basketball team came out flat in the rematch at home against the Jackets in the first round of the Big East 2A/3A Conference Tournament.

Roanoke Rapids, the No. 5 seed, scored the first 17 points, led by 22 at halftime and withstood a brief Bulldogs comeback in the second half to take a 48-37 victory and advance to the tournament semifinals against No. 1 seed Rocky Mount.

The Yellow Jackets (12-8 overall) took advantage of a solid transition game in the first quarter. Skylar Wade tallied seven points while Shaniah Daniels added six and Anna King and Susanna Odom each had a bucket as the Bulldogs missed shots, turned the ball over and couldn’t get the ball against the Roanoke Rapids zone.

Nash Central (9-13 overall and the No. 4 seed) got on the board with 7:19 left in the first half on a free throw by Nataiya Lane, and Kaieligh Gunter later hit a three-pointer followed by a transition basket to get the Bulldogs within 13 (19-6).

Roanoke Rapids regrouped and went on an 11-2 run in the last five minutes, which included six points from Odom and four from King, to extend its advantage to 30-8 at halftime.

The Bulldogs picked up their defense and forced the Jackets into turnovers and missed shots in the third quarter. Nash Central outscored Roanoke Rapids 11-1 in the stanza, led by Gunter, Lane, Cameron Fate and Kenly Cox to get within 11 (31-19) entering the final quarter.

A basket by JaKayla Gay off a pass from Lane pulled Nash Central within 10 (31-21), but the Jackets scored six of the next eight points (Daniels in transition, Wade after a steal, Daniels on an inbounds pass from Odom and a free throw by Kara Baird) to push their lead back to 16 with 4:12 left.

The Bulldogs closed with a 14-9 edge behind Gay, Gunter and Lane’s late offense but weren’t able to complete the comeback.

Gunter paced Nash Central with 18 points while Lane added nine and Gay provided seven.

Daniels led Roanoke Rapids with 17 points, followed by Wade with 10, King with nine and Odom with eight.

Southern Nash 47, Northern Nash 38

A 10-3 run in the second quarter helped Southern Nash erase a one-point deficit (14-13) in the first stanza and the Ladybirds went on to defeat Northern Nash in the first round of the Big East 2A/3A Conference Tournament on Monday night.

Southern Nash, the No. 3 seed, will play the winner of Franklinton-Bunn game in the semifinals tonight.

Jermia Walker led Southern Nash with 17 points while Darielle Whitley added 15 and Anastasia Field provided 10.

SWE 68, Greene Central 31

SouthWest Edgecombe (16-6 overall) erupted for 55 first-half points (21 in the first and 34 in the second) and rolled past Greene Central at home on Monday in the first round of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Tournament.

The No. 3 seed Cougars play No. 2 seed Farmville Central in the tournament semifinals at North Pitt High School.

Mackenzie Moore led SWE with 17 points while Aaliyah Whitehead added 16 and Jer’lisah Pridgen had 15.

Rubi Sanchez grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars while Pridgen and Moore collected six and five boards, respectively. Pridgen added eight assists and four steals and Whitehead dished out five assists.

EPC 2A BOYS

Washington 80, SWE 71

SouthWest Edgecombe led 61-60 after three quarters but was outscored 20-10 by Washington in the final stanza as the Pam Pack emerged with a nine-point win at home in the first round of the Eastern Plains 2A Conference Boys Tournament on Monday night in Washington.

The Cougars, the No. 6 seed, ended 7-15 overall while No. 3 seed Washington (13-12 overall) advanced to the semifinals against No. 2 seed Greene Central.