LOCAL CHAMPS: Faith, RMA win two titles in CIC Tournaments

Rocky Mount Academy and Faith Christian School each won two championships during the Carolina Independent 1A Conference Basketball Tournament held at FCS on Saturday.

RMA split the varsity title games, as the Eagle girls defeated Faith Christian while the boys suffered a double-overtime loss to Halifax Academy.

Faith Christian won both of its titles in the middle school division as the Patriot girls and boys defeated RMA.

RMA picked up its second title with a win in the junior varsity boys final, while the Eagles lost to Halifax in the JV girls final.

(Editor’s Note: The JV boys and girls and middle school boys and girls championship games will be available online at www.rockymounttelegram.com.)

VARSITY GIRLS

RMA 34, FCS 27

Rocky Mount Academy jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter and weathered a Faith Christian comeback to take the CIC varsity girls tournament championship.

Jessica Proctor and Taylor Carmichael (four points each) and Isabella Daza (two) staked the top-seeded Eagles to the big lead.

FCS, the No. 2 seed, finally got on the board with a three-pointer from Aubrey Pittman with 3:38 left in the first half to make it 13-3. Carmichael (four points) and Daza (three-pointer) kept the lead in double digits despite FCS offense from Olivia Pannell and Sidney Langley and took a 20-8 led into halftime.

Mackenzie Davis, McKenna Rogers and Daza combined to extend the RMA lead to as many as 14 points in the third stanza.

The closest the Patriots could get was the final margin when Pannell converted a rebound with 34 seconds left.

Carmichael paced RMA with 12 points. Daza added eight and Proctor had seven.

Pannell led FCS with nine points while Langley added seven and Emma Cate Griffin five.

Daza was named the tournament most valuable player and was joined on the all-tournament team by Davis and Carmichael and Faith Christian’s Pannell and Griffin.

FCS advanced to the finals with a 36-31 win over No. 3 seed Kerr-Vance Academy on Friday.

Both FCS and RMA have first-round byes in the 2A division of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association State Tournament. Faith (9-11) will play at St. Thomas More of Raleigh (18-10) on Thursday in the second round, while the Eagles are seeded No. 5 and will play in the third round (after another bye) at home against either Freedom Christian Academy (9-12) or Carolina Friends School (4-10) on Saturday.

VARSITY BOYS

Halifax 79, RMA 73 (2-OT)

Rocky Mount Academy rallied from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter but lost late leads in regulation and the first overtime as Halifax Academy won the varsity boys tournament crown.

The Vikings, the No. 2 seed, led 55-39 with 6:37 remaining on a three-pointer by Tyler Cotten. Rocky Mount then outscored them 21-2 over the next 6:32 (Parker Eatmon had three triples while Lewis added eight points and Hutson four) until Jackson Vincent drained a triple with 4.9 seconds left to tie it at 60-all. The Eagles had a pair of shots within six feet but couldn’t convert at the end of regulation as the contest moved into the first overtime.

A triple by RMA’s Jordan Wright tied it at 65, and after a Vincent free throw, Eatmon swished a three-pointer to put the Eagles ahead 68-66 with a minute to play.

A follow shot by Wesley Boerner tied it with 30 seconds left, and the Vikings got the ball back on a turnover but couldn’t win it as the second overtime beckoned.

Cotten (basket) and Vincent (three-pointer) gave Halifax a 73-68 advantage with 2:53 remaining. A three-point play by Wells Hutson brought the margin back to two, but Zack White scored off assists from Jake Merritt and Boerner and Merritt made a free throw for a 78-71 lead with just 52.2 seconds left.

RMA missed seven of its last eight shots (the exception being a Wright basket at 31.3 seconds). The Eagles missed two chances over the next 20 seconds and Cotten made a free throw at 10.9 seconds to reveal the final margin.

Cotten (27 points) and Vincent (20) were the top scorers for Halifax Academy, while White added 16 and Boerner 10.

RMA was led by 19 points from Wright, 15 from Eatmon, 13 from Hutson and 10 from Isaac Lewis.

Cotten was named the tournament’s most valuable player was joined on the all-tournament team by Vinson, Merritt and White; and Hutson and Wright from RMA.

Halifax Academy advanced to the championship by beating FCS 57-34 while RMA defeated Kerr-Vance Academy 76-31.

Zach Marsigli led the Patriots with nine points against Halifax Academy while Nick Parker had eight. Halifax was led by 22 points from Vincent and 13 from Cotten.

Hutson (16 points), Lewis (12) and Barnes (10) were the top scorers for the Eagles against K-VA. Cooper Epps chipped in nine points and Will Tharin managed six.

Faith Christian and RMA played in the first round of the NCISAA State Tournament on Tuesday. FCS was at Epiphany (7-12) while RMA played host to Friendship Christian (9-13).