‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Debuts Next Month—But Will This Be the End?

Colin Hutton/Apple TV+

Of course Apple TV+ would announce the return of Ted Lasso on Valentine’s Day, the sweetest day of the year. Is there any other day that would be a better fit? Are there any soccer holidays? Okay, maybe National Soccer Day, but that’s July 28. That’d be a long two years without any new episodes of one of America’s favorite TV shows.

Ted Lasso will return for its third season mid-March, running up against the dozens of big shows also coming back for new seasons in March. If you’re a fan of Succession , Yellowjackets , or The Mandalorian , too, you’re going to have a lot of TV to watch this upcoming month. Start catching up on your sleep now!

The teaser doesn’t actually set up any new plots for Season 3.Instead, everyone from Ted Lasso team simply designs a quirky “BELIEVE” poster inspired by Ted ( Jason Sudeikis ). While Dani Rojas (Cristo Fernández), Sam (Toheeb Jimoh), and Isaac (Kola Bokinni) make uniform yellow-and-blue posters, Jamie’s (Phil Dunster) looks a little…different. Let’s just say he could use a little spell check.

Of course, the ladies—Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Keeley (Juno Temple), that is—make girly posters, with the former’s crisp out of the printer and the latter’s dotted with glitter. Roy’s (Brett Goldstein) is incredibly tiny. The whole act is to surprise Ted, who waltzes in with Coach Beard (Brendan Hunt) at the end of the episode to be greeted by a flurry of “believes.”

That aside, we’re still waiting on any new information about the many plot twists at the end of Season 2—what’s going on with newly evil Nate (Nick Mohammed) and his gray hair? Are Keeley, Roy, and Jamie still in a love triangle? And what is the recipe for those holy biscuits?

The series also faced more critical backlash for its sophomore season. A widely-shared New Yorker article bashed the “alarmingly unsexy” series as something that felt “engineered by Pixar.” Fans and critics of the show debated online for weeks as new episodes came out on Apple TV+, some arguing that the series shouldn’t drop week-by-week , others c alling for the show to end .

This could be our last chance to debate Ted Lasso , though. While Season 3 was in production, a handful of the creators teased that this would be the final installment of the soccer (or rather, football) series. “We are writing it like that,” Goldstein, who also serves as an executive producer, said . “It was planned as three.” Co-creator Bill Lawrence also added that “we said this series was only going to be three seasons.” Even Sudeikis said he saw a “three-season arc” for the show.

Apple did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request to comment on the possible ending of Ted Lasso .

Ted Lasso will return to Apple TV+ on March 15, with new episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays.

Read more at The Daily Beast.