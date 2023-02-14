Why did you leave Detroit? Metro Times wants to speak with you.
By Lee DeVito,
8 days ago
According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Detroit lost nearly 75,000 residents over the previous decade, continuing a 70-year trend. A city that once boasted a population of nearly 2 million in 1950 now has just 639,111, according to the official tally.
While elected officials like Mayor Mike Duggan and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib have challenged the results of the Census, arguing that Detroit’s population was undercounted, the fact remains that thousands of residents leave the Motor City each year, for myriad reasons.
Are you one of them? If so, Metro Times wants to hear from you.
Comments / 0