Dayne Zorko steps down as Lions captain just months after vile sledging scandal

Brisbane skipper Dayne Zorko will relinquish the captaincy ahead of the upcoming season, just months after being involved in a heated sledging scandal with Melbourne star Harrison Petty.

The star midfielder took on the role five years ago with the Lions in a rut and played an instrumental role in restoring the club to relevance, with Brisbane reaching the finals in the past three seasons after a solitary appearance in 14 years.

'I step down at a time when the club is in really good hands and entering a new chapter,' the 34-year-old said in a statement on Tuesday.

'I’m obviously coming towards the end of my career so I feel the timing is right to let the new leader find their own feet in the role.

'I’ll be there to support them the whole way in whatever way I can.'

Zorko's decision to hand over the captaincy comes less than six months after he was involved in a controversial incident with Petty during the Demons' 115-57 demolition of the Lions at the Gabba on August 19.

According to the Herald Sun , the Lions captain's alleged sledge went along the lines of: 'I hope your mother dies'.

Petty was left visibly shaken by the incident and was seen sobbing on the field at full-time.

Zorko subsequently apologised and admitted he had crossed the line , but a number of AFL pundits called for him to be stripped of the captaincy.

'He can’t be captain doing that stuff. He can’t be captain if he’s a recidivist in this area and getting it wrong,' North Melbourne legend David King said on Fox Footy at the time.

'I reckon the players have got to legislate their own, I think this is a Players Association issue. [...] In the off-season they should come together and say: "We’ve got look after each other.

'"We’re not going to accept this from Dayne Zorko, if you step outside the code — our own code, to our own people — then we’re going to sanction you, fine you, suspend you, take a greater control of what’s acceptable and what’s not."'

Former St Kilda star Leigh Montagna struck a similar tone, noting Zorko had precedents in terms of crossing the line with verbal sledging.

'He’s done this in the past, I know there are other teams really disappointed with some of the other stuff he’s said,' he said.

'I’d like to see a stronger leadership group speak to Dayne about it and just take it out of his game.'

Zorko captained the Lions in 105 games, fourth in the club's all-time list behind Michael Voss with 210 games and Jonathan Brown and Roger Merrett with 128 and 125 games respectively.

The Lions play their first pre-season game against the Swans on February 24 at Tramway Oval in Sydney.