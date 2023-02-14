NASCAR legend Tony Stewart to complete as full-time NHRA drag racer

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Former NASCAR star Tony Stewart plans to compete in a full season of National Hot Rod Association drag races in 2023, he announced Tuesday on social media.

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart will transition next month into a full-time NHRA drag racer. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI

"I am super excited about the season," Stewart said in a news release from the association.

"It's been a long winter, and I think what's made it feel even longer is the fact that we've been working on putting this package together with the McPhillips family to expand on what we did at Las Vegas last year and get back in the seat.

"I want to keep learning about the sport and have the opportunity to go compete more this year with a team I really enjoy. ... Everyone on the crew is a fun group of guys to race with.

"It's nerve-wracking to try and do something different, but when you have a team like what the McPhillips Racing team has, it makes everything a lot easier."

Stewart, 51, made his NHRA debut last year in a Top Alcohol Dragster at the Nevada Nationals. He finished second in that event. He now will compete for McPhillips Racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. He will be sponsored by Mobil 1.

Stewart, a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won titles in IndyCar and in the United States Auto Club. He will start his quest for an NHRA title next month at the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. That event will be held arch 9 to 12 at Gainesville Raceway.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com