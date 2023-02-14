Did Martha Stewart Really Get a Tattoo of Snoop Dogg?

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg ‘s friendship continues to be a source of entertainment for fans everywhere. Since the success of their hit show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party , the two have continued to build on their relationship on a personal and a professional level. In 2023, Stewart seemingly took her love of Snoop to new heights, as she got a portrait of the “Gin & Juice” rapper tattooed on her arm.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart | Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart first joined forces in 2016

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party premiered on VH1 in 2016 and ran for three seasons. The show featured cooking and camaraderie between Snoop and Stewart , an unlikely duo who quickly became beloved for their relationship . Guests also stopped by every episode, such as Seth Rogen, Ice Cube, Kathy Griffin, Keke Palmer, Wendy Williams, Patti LaBelle, and Laverne Cox. The show also featured performances from artists including Anderson .Paak, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma.

In its third season, which aired from 2019 to 2020, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party became Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge , where they were each paired with a celebrity partner and challenged with creating a party platter for house guests to enjoy. Celebrity partners included Fergie, Octavia Spencer, Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, Eve, and Tamar Braxton.

Martha Stewart seemingly got a tattoo of Snoop Dogg for a Super Bowl commercial

Snoop and Martha’s latest venture is in support of Skechers. In February 2023, Stewart appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Skechers where she shows off the shoe brand’s slip-on footwear.

“You don’t even need to touch them,” Stewart said in the commercial. At the same time, she was revealed to be sitting in a chair in a tattoo shop. Upon further inspection, Stewart gets inked with a portrait of her friend Snoop Dogg on her shoulder, complete with the words “My Dogg” in cursive script under the rapper’s portrait. Stewart marveled at her new ink and said, “That’s gangsta.”

Stewart took to social media after the commercial’s airing to tease fans about her supposedly real tattoo. “Thanks for the amazing tattoo @scottcampbell,” Stewart captioned the Instagram photo, calling out the celeb tattoo artist. “Forever linked in ink to my favorite @snoopdogg.” Campbell, for his part, played along with Stewart. “I got to tattoo a legend onto a legend,” he wrote on Instagram. “Thanks @marthastewart48 and @snoopdogg. I can retire now.”

As for whether the tattoo is real or not, Skechers told People magazine in a vague statement, “Thanks to Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins footwear, Martha Stewart is able to engage in her lesser-known hobbies including scoring a perfect 10 in competitive gymnastics to permanent body art of her comrade Snoop Dogg.”

They released a Halloween special together

In 2018, Snoop Dogg published the cookbook From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg’s Kitchen , inspired by his time on Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

In 2021, the two reunited for a Halloween special , Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween , which brought together talented bakers for a spooky chance to prove their baking skills.