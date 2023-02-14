DBusiness Daily Update: Novi Boat Show Cruises into Suburban Collection Showplace March 9-12, and More

Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message.

Novi Boat Show Cruises into Suburban Collection Showplace March 9-12

The Progressive Novi Boat Show cruises into the Suburban Collection Showplace March 9-12.

Exhibitors will fill the building with boats to see and purchase along with accessories, entertainment, and activities.

Along with the display of boats to see and purchase, a full line-up of promotions will entertain show goers. Among the activities:

Aa surfing simulator for all ages.

Harborside Market featuring high-end shopping for lake enthusiasts with giveaways on Thursday and Friday, including a sunglass case and a dry bag, while supplies last.

Free Boaters Safety Course with a free ticket to all who participate. Preregistration is required, register at noviboatshow.net .

Paint A Paddle Workshop ($10 fee per paddle).

Kids craft — painting t-shirt craft and learn more about stopping the spread of aquatic invasive species.

Boating Skills Virtual Trainer from the United States Power Squadrons – Maneuver a “Boston Whaler” on a virtual lake. Learn to depart, dock, navigate through heavy winds and more on this latest technology.

Fishing simulator with the Metro West Steelheaders.

Food and drinks.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit noviboatshow.net .

Detroit’s The Lip Bar Launches TLB Skincare Collection for All Skin Types

Detroit-based vegan beauty brand The Lip Bar has expanded with TLB Skincare, formulated with ingredients that cleanse, hydrate, and soothe to reveal naturally balanced skin.

After two years of intentional and strategic development of the formulas, this collection is features “superfood ingredients” such as hyaluronic acid, Reishi mushroom, and blueberry extract, which aids in improving hyperpigmentation and dark spots, moisture retention, and gently nourishes the skin, according to the company.

TLB Skincare boasts skin nourishing ingredients that provide a natural defense against blue light exposure, improved skin elasticity, collagen stimulation, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties to hydrate and brighten skin at an affordable price point.

“TLB is about celebrating, encouraging, and providing effortless solutions to women to bring ease to their routines, without compromise,” says Melissa Butler, founder and CEO of The Lip Bar. “The same is true for our skincare innovation. Every element of TLB Skincare was thoughtfully designed and developed to give women balanced skin easily through efficacious ingredients and gentle formulas. We want to take women on a skin trip through self-indulgent and gentle skin prep that doesn’t break the bank.”

The line includes:

Total Meltdown Makeup Remover Balm, ($16.99; 1.4oz.).

Clean Up Gel Facial Cleanser, ($16.99; 3.0oz.).

Snap Back Skin Serum, ($17.99; 1.0oz.).

Dew Me Moisturizer, ($16.99; 1.5oz).

For more information, visit here thelipbar.com .

Oakland County Begins $1.3M Stormwater Improvement Project in Pontiac

Oakland County has started a new $1.3 million stormwater improvement project in Pontiac named Norton Street Innovation, which is designed to improve water quality and create a gathering space for the community.

The project is being funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the American Rescue Plan with 100 percent loan forgiveness.

“This is the first fully funded stormwater improvement project to take place in Oakland County,” says Jim Nash, water resources commissioner for Oakland County. “It is my hope that this project will pave the way for green infrastructure stormwater improvement projects in the future. I look forward to collaborating with the city of Pontiac community members to provide a welcoming space for all to enjoy.”

The goal for this project is to utilize bioretention cells to beautify the space and temporarily capture stormwater runoff before it enters the Augusta Drain; plant native trees and plants to absorb and filter stormwater; and reduce pollutants from entering the Clinton River.

“This innovative project will enhance the appearance of drainage infrastructure, create an appealing park-like environment, and save taxpayer money in the long-run by improving stormwater resiliency,” says Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel.

The Augusta Drain property is five acres of open land along Norton Street from North Johnson Street to Sanderson Avenue. The property is owned by the Augusta Drain Drainage District, but it is maintained by Oakland County Water Resources.

Pre-construction has started, and crews have completed soil infiltration and boring tests to better understand the soil composition. Testing is done to verify how quickly the soil can absorb water. Tests have no impact on residents and results will help design the space. Crews are expected to break ground on construction this fall.

The county says it is partnering with the city, community stakeholders, and nearby residents to name the space. Community events will be conducted for local residents in spring and summer.

For updated information on the project, visit here .

