Mental health resources for those affected by MSU shooting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There are many free mental health resources available to help those affected by Monday night’s traumatic shooting on the Michigan State University campus.

If you, or somebody close to you, needs help for a mental health issue, here are a number of ways to find support:

24/7 Free, Confidential Crisis Counseling via MSU

Students can call (517) 355-8270 and press “1” at the prompt to immediately speak with a counselor.

In-Person and Virtual Listening Spaces for MSU students, faculty and staff

Several locations are being made available this week, in-person and online via Zoom, for MSU students, faculty, and staff to book a listening session.

Click here for more details on how to schedule a session.

Counseling at the Hannah Community Center

Starting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, counselors will be available at the Hannah Community Center at 819 Abbot Road, East Lansing.

Crisis Resources for MSU Students

Click here for Michigan State University’s Crisis Resources page for students.

Other helping tools on MSU’s website, such as a virtual care kit to help with stress, can be found by clicking here .

Community Mental Health

To contact Community Mental Health ’s 24-hour crisis services, you can call (517) 346-8460 or visit the Community Mental Health Building at 812 E. Jolly Road, Lansing.

You can also contact the Listening Ear 24-hour crisis line, available at (517) 337-1717.

