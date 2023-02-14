Open in App
Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Let Dorchester County deputies plan a romantic evening for your ex

By Tim Renaud,

8 days ago

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Everyone deserves a little love on St. Valentine’s Day – and deputies in Dorchester County believe that includes your ex.

“Let’s not forget those who did you so wrong. Do you have a Valentine that you know is driving around with drugs in their car or possibly driving under the influence? Maybe they have a warrant. Give us a call,” the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post .

What to do in Charleston for Valentine’s Day

Deputies said they will receive a beautiful set of matching platinum bracelets, free transportation with a private chauffeur, and a minimum one-night stay at Dorchester County’s finest five-star facility.

It also comes with “glamour shots taken by our professional photographers which will be posted online the next day for everyone to enjoy.”

Deputies said their operators are standing by to take your call: 843-873-5111. “Leave the rest to us,” they said.

