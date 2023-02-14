Open in App
‘Satanic Hispanics’ Latino Horror Anthology Set For Theatrical Release By Dread, Iconic Events

By Jill Goldsmith,

8 days ago

Ahead of EFM , Dread , the specialty horror label of distribution and financing outfit Epic Pictures , along with Iconic Events, said they plan to release anthology film Satanic Hispanics on 800 screens in th U.S. Canada and Mexico this September.

The film is in five segments directed by Alejandro Brugues ( Juan of the Dead ), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell ), Mike Mendez ( Big Ass Spider! ), Demián Rugna (Terrified ) and Eduardo Sánchez ( The Blair Witch Project ). Each director hails from a different corner of Latin America, contributing folklore and political and social commentary from Argentina, Cuba, and Mexico, fused through a genre lens.

Satanic Hispanics world premiered at Fantastic Fest in Austin in 2022 where earned the Best Director Award and went on to play over a dozen festivals.

“We are deeply grateful to have worked with such incredible talent on Satanic Hispanics ,” said Epic Pictures and Dread CEO/owner Patrick Ewald, who also produced. “With Iconic as our partner in the theatrical release, I can only hope that audiences will have as much fun watching the film as we did making it.”

The film begins with The Traveler (Efren Ramirez, Napoleon Dynamite ), the only survivor of a police raid on a house in El Paso, who tells of magic he’s witnessed, with each tale spinning into one of the film’s shorts.

“This movie is very special for us,” said Brugues, who also produced in addition to directing a segment. “The first all-Latino horror anthology, made by some of the best horror directors representing us from all corners of Latin America, and focused on telling our stories. We couldn’t be happier having Iconic Events joining us in unleashing our Latino mayhem on you during Hispanic Heritage month.”

