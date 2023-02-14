Tuesday fantasy hockey tips: NHL picks, matchups, more

Can the Lightning strike twice in the span of a week against the reigning Stanley Cup Champions? After blanking the Avalanche 5-0 last Thursday, Andrei Vasilevskiy and his crew have their work cut out for them in pursuing a carbon-copy performance. Even with Cale Makar still sidelined for Colorado. Other highlights from Tuesday's slate include a head-to-head between two goaltending heavyweights when the league-leading Bruins visit the Central-stopping Stars. Assuming both Linus Ullmark and Jake Oettinger get the nod for their respective teams. Keep in mind, forward Jamie Benn - chipping in on the regular - is essentially a point/game player in his career against Boston.

Elsewhere, the Kraken are hoping to make it two-straight after (barely) beating the Flyers over the weekend, salvaging a pair of points from an otherwise awful east-coast road trip. Unfortunately, Winnipeg, and a date with Connor Hellebuyck , doesn't provide the softest of landing spots back west-ward. Early on in the evening, we could be treated to an NHL goaltending debut when the Senators visit Bo Horvat and the Islanders. More on how that might unfold below. And the Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin in their home tilt with the Hurricanes. The star forward is away to attend to a family matter.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines

All times Eastern.

Favorable scoring matchups

Regardless of who's in net - Jordan Binnington or, less often, Thomas Greiss - the Blues are conceding goals with a keen sense of generosity these days. Their rate of 4.67/game since Jan. 21 ranks "tops" in the NHL. The Panthers boast one of the league's most dangerous offenses. With Spencer Knight forecast to start his first game since early January after Sergei Bobrovsky held his own on Monday, we could see the Blues pop in a few as well.

With Anton Forsberg and Cam Talbot out, and Mads Sogaard recovering from Monday's 4-3 OT win against the Flames, call-up Kevin Mandolese is projected to make his first NHL start Tuesday. Solid in his earlier ECHL stint, Mandolese has largely struggled with the AHL Belleville Senators (3.60 GAA/.879 SV%) this season. Ottawa's defense isn't exactly top-notch in the league otherwise. The Islanders need to make some productive hay in this one.

See also:

7 p.m., Centre Bell, Watch live on ESPN+

Mid-tier fantasy forwards

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forwards

The 24-year-old rookie is having the time of his hockey-playing life right now. Skating on a top line with Josh Anderson and Nick Suzuki , Harvey-Pinard has six goals and two assists in seven games. That works out to a whopping 3.4 fantasy points/contest. I adore this sparkling streaming/Daily-Fantasy asset against the visiting Blackhawks.

See also:

Mid-tier fantasy defensemen

The Florida defender is scoring as a fantasy asset while not actuallymuch these days, thanks to a healthy haul of shots, blocked-shots, and hits. The top-pair/power-play asset is also more than capable of putting up an actual point or more in St. Louis, like he did at their last meeting (two assists) in November.

See also:

Bowen Byram, Colorado Avalanche (24.5%)

David Savard , Montreal Canadiens (35.9 %)

Torey Krug , St. Louis Blues (44.9%)

Damon Severson , New Jersey Devils (48.3%)

Deep league/Daily Fantasy value defensemen

Andrew Peeke , Columbus Blue Jackets (2.5%)

Mike Matheson , Montreal Canadiens (4.3%)

Goalies

If they're to enjoy any reasonable shot at staving off the Capitals, Islanders, Panthers, Sabres etc. in securing a Wild Card spot in the East, the Penguins need Tristan Jarry fully fit and active. Fortunately, they might have their No. 1 back as early as Tuesday night in San Jose. "I think there's a possibility," according to coach Mike Sullivan. Still smarting from the weekend's 6-0 shellacking in Los Angeles, Crosby and Co. should kick it up a notch against goalie James Reimer (projected), who's recently been sidelined with an illness.

See also:

Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets (99.6%)

Ilya Sorokin , New York Islanders (98.6%)

Vitek Vanecek , New Jersey Devils (85.0%)

